NewsPhotosMyanmar Earthquake: Nearly 700 People Feared Dead As Devastating Visuals Surface Post Tremors — In PICS
Myanmar Earthquake: Nearly 700 People Feared Dead As Devastating Visuals Surface Post Tremors — In PICS

The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok. (Photo: X/ANI) 

Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
As rescuers continued their search and relief efforts on Saturday, a day after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and another quake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit late on Friday night, a Myanmar military leader was quoted by media reports as saying that at least 694 people have been killed in the temblors, even as a US agency warned that the toll could exceed 10,000.  

 

Another earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Myanmar late on Friday, the National Center for Seismology reported, hours after a powerful 7.7 magnitude quake rattled much of Southeast Asia.

 

Casualties are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts are underway across Myanmar and Thailand, officials said. The quake was felt in Bangkok, where at least ten people died and nine were injured after an under-construction high-rise building collapsed. Police said that more than 100 people were missing.

After the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared Bangkok as an ‘emergency zone’.

 

The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok. Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake's intensity.

India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon, sources told ANI.

 

A plane carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material was sent to Myanmar on an IAF C-130J aircraft from AFS Hindon, including tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines (paracetamol, antibiotics, canula, syringes, gloves, cotton bandages, urine bags, and other items).

 

