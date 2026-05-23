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NewsPhotosHeaven on Earth exists in Japan! Inside the stunning Nara Park where wild deer bow to humans - See pics
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Heaven on Earth exists in Japan! Inside the stunning Nara Park where wild deer bow to humans - See pics

Heaven on earth exists in Japan at the stunning Nara Park! This magical destination is famous for its wild deer that walk freely among visitors. These animals have learned to bow to humans to ask for special crackers. It is a unique experience where nature and culture meet perfectly. See the beautiful pictures of these polite creatures below.


 

Updated:May 23, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
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A very strange place

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A very strange place

In the Japanese city of Nara, wild deer walk freely through parks, streets, and temples. Visitors are surprised because these animals calmly approach people instead of running away from them. (Photo credit: X)

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Deer that bow

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Deer that bow

The deer in Nara learned something unusual. Many bow their heads to people before getting food. Tourists bow back, creating funny and adorable moments that feel almost unreal to first-time visitors. (Photo credit: X/@kikuichi_meisan)

 

Also Read: Heaven on Earth exists in India! Inside the stunning Valley of Flowers & 7 other breathtaking global floral paradises - See pic

 

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Thousands of hungry deer

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Thousands of hungry deer

More than one thousand deer live around Nara Park. They wait near paths, shops, and temples because they know tourists usually carry special deer crackers made for feeding them safely there. (Photo credit: X/@dreamsNscience)

 

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The famous deer crackers

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The famous deer crackers

Shops across Nara sell special crackers called “shika senbei.” The deer recognize these crackers immediately. Some even chase visitors gently after spotting the round snacks inside their hands or bags. (Photo credit: X/@MyColleagueMio2)

 

 

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They learned from humans

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They learned from humans

Experts believe the deer slowly learned bowing by watching human behavior over many years. Deer that bowed politely often received more food, so other deer copied the same behavior around visitors. (Photo credit: X/@incisachwe)

 

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Sacred animals of Japan

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Sacred animals of Japan

Long ago, people believed the deer were messengers of the gods. Because of this belief, the animals became protected and respected in Nara for hundreds of years by local communities there. (Photo credit: X/@N_A_S_R_7_5)

 

 

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Cute but still wild

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Even though they look friendly and calm, these deer are still wild animals. Some become impatient when people tease them with food or refuse to share crackers after attracting their attention nearby. (Photo credit: X/@MyColleagueMio2)

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A place unlike anywhere else

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A place unlike anywhere else

Very few places in the world allow humans and wild animals to interact this closely every day. That is why Nara’s bowing deer continue attracting millions of curious visitors every single year. (Photo credit: X/@incisachwe)

 

Also Read: Watch | Mother helps son plan surprise for dad - seconds later, she gets the shock of her life

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