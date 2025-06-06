photoDetails

english

2911852

National Donut Day 2025: 10 Wildest Flavors You Won't Believe Exist

Celebrate National Donut Day 2025 with a twist. Discover 10 of the wildest donut flavors you’ve never imagined—from wasabi glaze to cotton candy explosion. These bold, bizarre, and delicious creations are redefining sweet treats. Donuts are not only delicious but also, versatile, whether eaten alone or with a hot cup of coffee or tea. Regardless of different origins, donuts quickly gained popularity all over the world.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/national-donut-day-2025-10-wildest-flavors-you-wont-believe-exist-2911872

Muskan Kalra | Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

Matcha Green Tea 1 / 10 A trendy, earthy twist — soft, chewy donut with vibrant green tea glaze. Often dusted with matcha powder or white chocolate drizzle. The perfect blend of sweet and earthy flavors, a fluffy, light donut with a subtle aromatic hint of matcha. Follow Us

Spicy Sriracha Glaze 2 / 10 For the heat-seekers: A sweet-and-spicy blend of sugar and sriracha on a classic donut. Yes, it sounds weird — but it works. Typically made with powdered sugar, a splash of milk or cream, and a dash of vanilla. A spoonful or two of sriracha is whisked into the glaze until it turns a light coral or orange-red color. Follow Us

Strawberry Shortcake 3 / 10 Stuffed with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, then topped with shortcake crumble. Summer in a bite. The shortcake crumble topping adds texture and a buttery richness that ties everything together. A nostalgic twist on a classic dessert, reimagined in donut form. Follow Us

Elvis Special (Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon) 4 / 10 Inspired by The King himself. A banana-filled donut with peanut butter glaze and a bacon crown. Elvis was famously obsessed with peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches—grilled, gooey, and rich. This donut channels that same indulgent spirit with a modern dessert twist. Follow Us

Mango Chili Lime 5 / 10 Bright mango glaze with a hit of chili and a tangy lime drizzle. Sweet, spicy, and tropical. Inspired by Mexican street snacks like mango on a stick with lime and chili salt. Perfect for summer, festivals, or anyone looking for something beyond the usual chocolate glaze. Follow Us

Cream Cheese Everything Bagel Donut 6 / 10 Savory donut dough topped with cream cheese frosting and everything bagel seasoning. A total mind-bender. Your eyes expect a sugary dessert—but your taste buds get bagel shop vibes. People who prefer cheese boards over chocolate cake will love it. Follow Us

Caramel Popcorn Crunch 7 / 10 Caramel-glazed donut topped with salty-sweet popcorn. Adds an irresistible crunch with every bite. It’s a carnival in a donut—sweet, salty, nostalgic, and a bit dramatic. Appeals to both texture lovers and flavor adventurers. The contrast between soft donut and crisp popcorn creates a dynamic eating experience. Follow Us

Unicorn Dream 8 / 10 Aesthetic overload — pastel glaze swirls, edible glitter, marshmallows, and sprinkles galore. Almost too pretty to eat. Designed to look like magic—it’s a fantasy treat that taps into childhood nostalgia. Its colors and glitter make it a popular feature on Instagram. Follow Us

Maple Bacon Bliss 9 / 10 Sweet meets savory with this classic combo — maple-glazed donut topped with crispy bacon bits. It’s breakfast and dessert in one bite. Crispy, smoky strips of bacon glazed with a sweet and tangy maple syrup for an irresistible combination of savory and sweet flavors. Follow Us