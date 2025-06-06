Advertisement
NewsPhotosNational Donut Day 2025: 10 Wildest Flavors You Won't Believe Exist
National Donut Day 2025: 10 Wildest Flavors You Won't Believe Exist

Celebrate National Donut Day 2025 with a twist. Discover 10 of the wildest donut flavors you’ve never imagined—from wasabi glaze to cotton candy explosion. These bold, bizarre, and delicious creations are redefining sweet treats. Donuts are not only delicious but also, versatile, whether eaten alone or with a hot cup of coffee or tea. Regardless of different origins, donuts quickly gained popularity all over the world.
Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

A trendy, earthy twist — soft, chewy donut with vibrant green tea glaze. Often dusted with matcha powder or white chocolate drizzle. The perfect blend of sweet and earthy flavors, a fluffy, light donut with a subtle aromatic hint of matcha.

Spicy Sriracha Glaze

Spicy Sriracha Glaze

For the heat-seekers: A sweet-and-spicy blend of sugar and sriracha on a classic donut. Yes, it sounds weird — but it works. Typically made with powdered sugar, a splash of milk or cream, and a dash of vanilla. A spoonful or two of sriracha is whisked into the glaze until it turns a light coral or orange-red color.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

Stuffed with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, then topped with shortcake crumble. Summer in a bite. The shortcake crumble topping adds texture and a buttery richness that ties everything together. A nostalgic twist on a classic dessert, reimagined in donut form.

Elvis Special (Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon)

Elvis Special (Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon)

Inspired by The King himself. A banana-filled donut with peanut butter glaze and a bacon crown. Elvis was famously obsessed with peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches—grilled, gooey, and rich. This donut channels that same indulgent spirit with a modern dessert twist.

Mango Chili Lime

Mango Chili Lime

Bright mango glaze with a hit of chili and a tangy lime drizzle. Sweet, spicy, and tropical. Inspired by Mexican street snacks like mango on a stick with lime and chili salt. Perfect for summer, festivals, or anyone looking for something beyond the usual chocolate glaze.

Cream Cheese Everything Bagel Donut

Cream Cheese Everything Bagel Donut

Savory donut dough topped with cream cheese frosting and everything bagel seasoning. A total mind-bender. Your eyes expect a sugary dessert—but your taste buds get bagel shop vibes. People who prefer cheese boards over chocolate cake will love it.

Caramel Popcorn Crunch

Caramel Popcorn Crunch

Caramel-glazed donut topped with salty-sweet popcorn. Adds an irresistible crunch with every bite. It’s a carnival in a donut—sweet, salty, nostalgic, and a bit dramatic. Appeals to both texture lovers and flavor adventurers. The contrast between soft donut and crisp popcorn creates a dynamic eating experience.

Unicorn Dream

Unicorn Dream

Aesthetic overload — pastel glaze swirls, edible glitter, marshmallows, and sprinkles galore. Almost too pretty to eat. Designed to look like magic—it’s a fantasy treat that taps into childhood nostalgia. Its colors and glitter make it a popular feature on Instagram.

Maple Bacon Bliss

Maple Bacon Bliss

Sweet meets savory with this classic combo — maple-glazed donut topped with crispy bacon bits. It’s breakfast and dessert in one bite. Crispy, smoky strips of bacon glazed with a sweet and tangy maple syrup for an irresistible combination of savory and sweet flavors.

Red Wine Glazed Donut

Red Wine Glazed Donut

Yes, wine. A dense donut dipped in red wine glaze, often paired with dark chocolate or berries. For grown-up taste buds only. Inspired by classic wine pairings: wine with dark chocolate, cheese, and fruit. Perfectly bridges dessert and aperitif, ideal for dinner parties or date night. Offers a multi-layered flavor experience in every bite—sweet, tart, bitter, and a little boozy.

