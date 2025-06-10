National Ice Tea Day 2025: 8 Variations Around The World
Iced Masala Chai (India)
It is a black tea simmered with milk, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, then cooled and served over ice. Flavor is spicy, bold, and creamy. It is a chilled twist on the iconic hot chai — perfect for summer afternoons. Add vanilla or honey for a smooth finish.
Southern Sweet Tea (USA)
It is a black tea steeped strong, heavily sweetened while hot, then chilled. Flavors are Bold and sugary, often with lemon. An iconic drink in the American South — often brewed in sun tea jars outdoors. Add mint or peach slices for a twist.
Mugicha (Barley Tea From Japan)
It is a roasted barley steeped and chilled and flavor is Nutty, slightly bitter, caffeine-free. It is a common summer drink in Japanese households; served to kids and adults alike. It aids digestion and cools the body.
Thai Iced Tea (Thailand)
It is a strong black tea brewed with star anise, cardamom & sweetened condensed milk. Flavor is Rich, creamy, and spiced with an orange hue. Popular street drink often served in a plastic bag with a straw. Crushed ice and a spicy Thai meal.
Iced Apple Tea (Turkey)
It is a apple peel and hibiscus-based tea, sometimes with spices. Flavor is Tart, fruity, and naturally sweet. Hot apple tea is served in bazaars; the iced version is a modern twist for warmer weather and Serve with a cinnamon stick for depth.
Iced Mint Tea (Morocco)
It is a Gunpowder green tea steeped with fresh mint and sugar, served over ice. Flavor is Strong, sweet, and super minty. It is a symbol of hospitality — traditionally served hot but just as beloved cold in summer. Use Moroccan spearmint for authentic flavor.
Vietnamese Iced Tea (Vietnam – Tra Da)
This is a Strong green or jasmine tea brewed and served over lots of ice. It is refreshing, slightly bitter, often unsweetened and served complimentary at almost every restaurant in Vietnam. Drink it with banh mi or pho for a traditional combo.
Jasmine Green Iced Tea (China)
It is a green tea infused with jasmine blossoms, chilled or bottled. It is Light, floral, and refreshing. Widely available in convenience stores; also brewed fresh at home and Pairs well with Dim sum or light lunches.
