Nature’s Survival Experts: 7 Animals That Rarely Need Water
Here is a list of 7 animals have evolved extraordinary ways to survive with little to no water and thriving in some of the world’s harshest environments. From camels and kangaroo rats to desert tortoises and lungfish these creatures use unique adaptations like water storage, moisture absorption, and metabolic control to survive the extreme drought. This list these 7 animals are the survival experts of the animal kingdom that rarely rely on drinking water.
Camel:
Camels are famous for surviving up to several weeks without water, and their humps store fat (not water) that can be converted into energy and moisture. and they can also drink up to 40 gallons in one go when water is not available in deserts.
Kangaroo Rat:
These rats are native to the North American deserts and this tiny rodents never need to drink water.Also they get all the hydration from dry seeds and metabolizes moisture from food and making it one of the most water-efficient animals.
Gila Monster:
Gila Monster: It's a venomous snake that is native to the southwestern U.S.It stores fat and water in its tail and body. They can go without water for months and rely on stored resources and a low metabolism to survive arid conditions.
Thorny Devil:
Thorny Devil: They are found in Australian deserts and collect moisture from dew and rain through grooves in their skin. They can stay in long dry periods for months, and the shocking thing is, without even minimal moisture.
Desert Tortoise:
Desert Tortoise: This species of tortoise can store water in their bladder and also can survive without drinking water for almost a year. Also, they avoid dehydration by spending their lives in underground burrows to escape the heat of the desert.
Sand Gazelle:
Sand Gazelle: They are also known as the Rhim gazelle and this desert-dwelling animal has adapted to survive with minimal water with the help of reducing metabolic rate and relying on moisture from the plants which they eat.
Addax Antelope:
Addax Antelope: They are native to the Sahara Desert. The addax rarely drinks water and obtains most of its moisture from the plants it eats. Also, they can survive extreme heat and dryness better than many desert species.
