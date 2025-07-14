Nature’s Survival Experts: 7 Animals That Rarely Need Water

photoDetails

english

2931807

Here is a list of 7 animals have evolved extraordinary ways to survive with little to no water and thriving in some of the world’s harshest environments. From camels and kangaroo rats to desert tortoises and lungfish these creatures use unique adaptations like water storage, moisture absorption, and metabolic control to survive the extreme drought. This list these 7 animals are the survival experts of the animal kingdom that rarely rely on drinking water.