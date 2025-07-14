Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931816https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/nature-s-survival-experts-7-animals-that-rarely-need-water-2931816
NewsPhotosNature’s Survival Experts: 7 Animals That Rarely Need Water
photoDetails

Nature’s Survival Experts: 7 Animals That Rarely Need Water

Here is a list of 7 animals have evolved extraordinary ways to survive with little to no water and thriving in some of the world’s harshest environments. From camels and kangaroo rats to desert tortoises and lungfish these creatures use unique adaptations like water storage, moisture absorption, and metabolic control to survive the extreme drought. This list these 7 animals are the survival experts of the animal kingdom that rarely rely on drinking water.

 

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Camel:

1/7
Camel:

Camels are famous for surviving up to several weeks without water, and their humps store fat (not water) that can be converted into energy and moisture. and they can also drink up to 40 gallons in one go when water is not available in deserts.

 

Follow Us

Kangaroo Rat:

2/7
Kangaroo Rat:

Kangaroo Rat: These rats are native to the North American deserts and this tiny rodents never need to drink water.Also they get all the hydration from dry seeds and metabolizes moisture from food and making it one of the most water-efficient animals.

Follow Us

Gila Monster:

3/7
Gila Monster:

Gila Monster: It's a venomous snake that is native to the southwestern U.S.It stores fat and water in its tail and body. They can go without water for months and rely on stored   resources and a low metabolism to survive arid conditions.

Follow Us

Thorny Devil:

4/7
Thorny Devil:

Thorny Devil:  They are found in Australian deserts and collect moisture from dew and rain through grooves in their skin. They can stay in long dry periods for months, and the shocking thing is, without even minimal moisture. 

Follow Us

Desert Tortoise:

5/7
Desert Tortoise:

Desert Tortoise: This species of tortoise can store water in their bladder and also can survive without drinking water for almost a year. Also, they avoid dehydration by spending their lives in underground burrows to escape the heat of the desert. 

 

Follow Us

Sand Gazelle:

6/7
Sand Gazelle:

Sand Gazelle: They are also known as the Rhim gazelle and this desert-dwelling animal has adapted to survive with minimal water with the help of reducing metabolic rate and relying on moisture from the plants which they eat.

 

Follow Us

Addax Antelope:

7/7
Addax Antelope:

Addax Antelope: They are native to the Sahara Desert. The addax rarely drinks water and obtains most of its moisture from the plants it eats. Also, they can survive extreme heat and dryness better than many desert species.

Follow Us
animals that survive without waterdesert animals adaptationlongest surviving animals without wateranimals that don’t need waternature’s survival expertsanimals in extreme environmentshow animals live without waterdesert wildlife factswater-efficient animalsanimals adapted to dry climatesanimals with low water needscreatures that survive droughtarid habitat animalswildlife survival skillsanimals with unique hydration methods
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Most Peaceful Countries 2025
Top 10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World 2025: Where Does India Rank In Comparison To Pakistan?
camera icon13
title
Tarot reading
Tarot Reading For Sawan 2025: Check Your Tarot Tip For Shravan 2025
camera icon8
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Son Of Station Master Who Cleared The UPSC Exam Without Any Coaching- Read His Inspiring Story Here
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Buying A Mahindra SUV? Get Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Discount On Scorpio, XUV700, XUV3XO And More - Limited Time Offer
camera icon8
title
challenging puzzles
6 Puzzles That’ll Twist Your Brain, The Final One Is A Total Shock
NEWS ON ONE CLICK