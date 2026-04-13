No airport, no railway station! just pure Alpine magic – welcome to this tiny country between France and Spain

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Tucked away in the majestic Pyrenees between France and Spain, Andorra is a tiny principality that defies expectations. With no airport and no railway station, this landlocked microstate can only be reached by road, yet it welcomes millions of visitors each year. Despite its small size (just 468 km²), Andorra boasts stunning alpine scenery, a unique political system, tax-free shopping, and a relaxed way of life that makes it one of Europe's most intriguing destinations.

Here are 7 fascinating facts about this unique country.



(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik)