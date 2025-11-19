Advertisement
No Masks, No Air Purifiers, No Lung Diseases: These 8 Global Cities Have Cleanest Air With AQI Below 30

As Delhi continues to battle hazardous air, with AQI levels frequently slipping into the “severe” category, global comparisons highlight how far cleaner air can be. While the national capital struggles with smog, stubble smoke and winter inversions, several cities around the world consistently record AQI levels below 30, a benchmark of exceptionally clean air. 

These cities benefit from strong environmental policies, coastal or island geography, low industrial emissions and urban designs that prioritise sustainability. From Zurich’s efficient transport systems to Reykjavik’s geothermal energy and Hobart’s sea-driven winds, each location offers a model of how policy and natural advantages can combine to create breathable, health-friendly environments.

Updated:Nov 19, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich consistently ranks among the world’s cleanest cities, with minimal traffic pollution, strong emission controls and efficient public transport keeping daily PM2.5 levels and AQI comfortably below 30.

Perth, Australia

Perth’s coastal location, low industrial density and strong air-quality monitoring give it consistently excellent readings. Recent rankings put Perth in the cities with lowest AQI.

Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland was identified in the 2024 global air-quality review as one of the major cities with the cleanest air, with annual PM2.5 averages among the world’s lowest.

Helsinki, Finland

Surrounded by forests, lakes and the Baltic Sea, the city benefits from steady coastal breezes, while its sleek architecture and spacious urban design enhance the feeling of openness.

Oslo, Norway

Surrounded among forests and vast walking trails, Norway’s capital Oslo, has strong environmental rules and a lifestyle centered on clean living, giving the city remarkably crisp, refreshing air.

Reykjavík, Iceland

Reykjavík’s small population, geothermal heating (which reduces fossil-fuel burning for heating) and clean maritime air result in very low pollutant concentrations.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Several rankings that analyse annual PM2.5 place San Juan among cities with remarkably low particulate concentrations, a result of local geography and lower industrial emissions.

Hobart, Australia

Hobart’s island geography, minimal heavy industry and steady sea winds contribute to consistently low PM2.5 levels throughout the year. (Images Credit: freepik)

