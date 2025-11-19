No Masks, No Air Purifiers, No Lung Diseases: These 8 Global Cities Have Cleanest Air With AQI Below 30

photoDetails

As Delhi continues to battle hazardous air, with AQI levels frequently slipping into the “severe” category, global comparisons highlight how far cleaner air can be. While the national capital struggles with smog, stubble smoke and winter inversions, several cities around the world consistently record AQI levels below 30, a benchmark of exceptionally clean air.

These cities benefit from strong environmental policies, coastal or island geography, low industrial emissions and urban designs that prioritise sustainability. From Zurich’s efficient transport systems to Reykjavik’s geothermal energy and Hobart’s sea-driven winds, each location offers a model of how policy and natural advantages can combine to create breathable, health-friendly environments.