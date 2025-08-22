10 Countries In The World With Almost Zero Muslim Population- Check List
Islam is one of the fastest-growing religions in the world, with more than 2 billion followers. However, there are still a few regions and territories where Muslims represent almost 0% of the total population. In fact, some places in 2025 have only about a few hundred to a thousand Muslims, making them some of the least Muslim-populated regions worldwide.
While Islam has spread to nearly every corner of the globe, these countries and territories highlight regions where its presence is minimal. With populations often under 20,000, their cultural and religious life continues to be shaped by Christianity and traditional practices, leaving Islam as a rare minority. Here’s a look at these unique countries and territories as shared by World Population Review:
Niue
Niue, a small island nation in the South Pacific, is known for its natural beauty and coral reefs. The majority of its population follows Christianity, particularly the Ekalesia Niue (Congregational Church). The Muslim population here is negligible, estimated to be less than 1,000.
Tokelau
A territory of New Zealand, Tokelau is made up of three tropical coral atolls. Its population practices mainly Christianity, with strong ties to Samoan and Polynesian culture. The Muslim presence is almost non-existent, with only a handful of individuals recorded.
Falkland Islands
Located in the South Atlantic Ocean, the Falkland Islands are a British Overseas Territory with a tiny population. Most people identify as Christian, and Muslims make up an extremely small fraction, possibly just in double digits, nowhere near 1,000.
Montserrat
Known as the “Emerald Isle of the Caribbean,” Montserrat has a strong Irish and British colonial influence. Christianity, particularly Roman Catholicism and Protestantism, dominates religious life here. Muslims account for less than 0.1% of the population.
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
This French overseas collectivity near Canada is home to a predominantly Catholic population. The Muslim community is almost absent, making it one of the regions with close to zero Muslim population worldwide.
Tuvalu
Tuvalu, one of the world’s smallest countries by population and land area, practices predominantly Christianity. Islam has no significant presence, with reports indicating fewer than 100 Muslims in the entire country.
Wallis and Futuna
A French overseas territory in the Pacific Ocean, Wallis and Futuna is deeply rooted in Catholic traditions. The Muslim population here is extremely rare, likely fewer than a hundred individuals.
Nauru
The tiny island nation of Nauru in Micronesia is best known for its phosphate reserves. Christianity is the main religion, with Muslims forming a minuscule fraction—less than 0.1% of the overall population.
Cook Islands
In free association with New Zealand, the Cook Islands are largely Christian in faith. Muslims are almost absent here, with only a small number of expatriates or migrants identifying as Muslim.
Anguilla
This British territory in the Caribbean is famous for its beaches and tourism. Christianity dominates the island’s cultural and religious life. The Muslim population is extremely small, less than a hundred individuals.
