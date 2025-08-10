Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944206https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/non-veg-banned-world-s-only-city-where-you-will-only-get-vegetarian-food-2944206
NewsPhotosNon-Veg Banned: World’s Only City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
photoDetails

Non-Veg Banned: World’s Only City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food

Discover the intriguing story a city that has made history with a groundbreaking decision. Influenced by powerful protests from Jain monks, this city has implemented a ban that sets it apart from any other in the world. 

 

Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Criticism and Concerns

1/8
Criticism and Concerns

The ban has faced criticism, with some arguing it interferes with food freedom and could negatively impact tourism, as many tourists prefer non-vegetarian food. 

 

Follow Us

Maintaining Sanctity

2/8
Maintaining Sanctity

Palitana is a prominent Jain pilgrimage site, and the ban helps maintain its sanctity, attracting more vegetarian restaurants to cater to visitors. 

 

Follow Us

Vegetarian Cuisine Flourishes

3/8
Vegetarian Cuisine Flourishes

With the ban, many vegetarian restaurants have opened in Palitana, offering a variety of delicious vegetarian dishes. 

 

Follow Us

Victory for Jainism

4/8
Victory for Jainism

This move is seen as a major victory for Jainism, symbolizing respect for their religious beliefs and promoting a vegetarian lifestyle. 

 

Follow Us

Government Action

5/8
Government Action

Respecting the sentiments of the Jain community, the government implemented the ban, prohibiting the sale of meat, eggs, and the slaughtering of animals, with penalties for violations. 

 

Follow Us

Driven by Jain Monks

6/8
Driven by Jain Monks

This decision was influenced by continuous protests from Jain monks, including a 2014 hunger strike by nearly 200 monks demanding the closure of around 250 butcher shops. 

 

Follow Us

Palitana's Unique Ban

7/8
Palitana's Unique Ban

Palitana town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district has become the world's first city to completely ban non-vegetarian food, including the sale and consumption of meat and eggs. 

 

Follow Us

Non- Veg Banned

8/8
Non- Veg Banned

Find out how this move is reshaping the community, sparking debates, and attracting new culinary ventures, all while respecting deep-rooted religious beliefs. Delve into the reasons behind this unique ban and explore the diverse reactions it has elicited. 

 

Follow Us
Vegetarian-Only CityVegetarian cityVegetarian foodPalitanaPalitana Jain Temple
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Might Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals exit
Riyan Parag Being Favoured To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Opening : 5 Reasons Why Sanju Samson May Want To Part Ways With RR
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Has Sister? Meet Celebrity Siblings Who Keep Out Of Spotlight
camera icon7
title
Raksha Bandhan special
Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds
camera icon10
title
Mumbai Indians former players
Shikhar Dhawan, Joss Buttler To Kuldeep Yadav : 9 Players You Didn't Know Once Played For Mumbai Indians
NEWS ON ONE CLICK