Non- Vegetarian Food Banned In Indian City: World's First City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
photoDetails

Non- Vegetarian Food Banned In Indian City: World's First City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food

Discover the intriguing story a city that has made history with a groundbreaking decision. Influenced by powerful protests from Jain monks, this city has implemented a ban that sets it apart from any other in the world. 

 

Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Non- Veg Banned

1/8
Non- Veg Banned

Find out how this move is reshaping the community, sparking debates, and attracting new culinary ventures, all while respecting deep-rooted religious beliefs. Delve into the reasons behind this unique ban and explore the diverse reactions it has elicited. 

 

Palitana's Unique Ban

2/8
Palitana's Unique Ban

Palitana town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district has become the world's first city to completely ban non-vegetarian food, including the sale and consumption of meat and eggs. 

 

Driven by Jain Monks

3/8
Driven by Jain Monks

This decision was influenced by continuous protests from Jain monks, including a 2014 hunger strike by nearly 200 monks demanding the closure of around 250 butcher shops. 

 

Government Action

4/8
Government Action

Respecting the sentiments of the Jain community, the government implemented the ban, prohibiting the sale of meat, eggs, and the slaughtering of animals, with penalties for violations. 

 

Victory for Jainism

5/8
Victory for Jainism

This move is seen as a major victory for Jainism, symbolizing respect for their religious beliefs and promoting a vegetarian lifestyle. 

 

Vegetarian Cuisine Flourishes

6/8
Vegetarian Cuisine Flourishes

With the ban, many vegetarian restaurants have opened in Palitana, offering a variety of delicious vegetarian dishes. 

 

Maintaining Sanctity

7/8
Maintaining Sanctity

Palitana is a prominent Jain pilgrimage site, and the ban helps maintain its sanctity, attracting more vegetarian restaurants to cater to visitors. 

 

Criticism and Concerns

8/8
Criticism and Concerns

The ban has faced criticism, with some arguing it interferes with food freedom and could negatively impact tourism, as many tourists prefer non-vegetarian food. 

 

