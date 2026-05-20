Bigger than Paris, spread across 27,000 acres: This university campus has also featured in Hollywood films

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Berry College’s campus spreads across nearly 27,000 acres (around 109 square kilometres), making it the largest contiguous college campus in the world.

To understand its scale, the campus includes: forest areas, mountains and valleys, agricultural land, academic buildings, student hostels, wildlife habitats, and more than 88 miles of hiking trails. The campus is so vast that students often use vehicles and bicycles to travel between different sections.