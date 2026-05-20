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NewsPhotosBigger than Paris, spread across 27,000 acres: This university campus has also featured in Hollywood films
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Bigger than Paris, spread across 27,000 acres: This university campus has also featured in Hollywood films

Imagine a university campus so massive that it has forests, lakes, mountains, farms, and roads spread across an area larger than many cities. The world’s largest university campus is not just an educational institution, it looks like an entire township. Berry College, located in the US state of Georgia, holds the title of the world’s largest contiguous university campus. Its enormous size and natural beauty continue to surprise people across the world.

 

Updated:May 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
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Where is the world’s largest university campus located?

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Where is the world’s largest university campus located?

Berry College is located in Mount Berry, near Rome city in Georgia, United States. The institution was founded in 1902 by Martha Berry and is known for its scenic environment and huge land area. Unlike universities built in crowded urban areas, Berry College is surrounded by forests, hills, rivers, and open landscapes.

 

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How big is the campus?

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How big is the campus?

Berry College’s campus spreads across nearly 27,000 acres (around 109 square kilometres), making it the largest contiguous college campus in the world.

To understand its scale, the campus includes: forest areas, mountains and valleys, agricultural land, academic buildings, student hostels, wildlife habitats, and more than 88 miles of hiking trails. The campus is so vast that students often use vehicles and bicycles to travel between different sections.

 

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Bigger than many cities

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Bigger than many cities

The campus is bigger than the central area of Paris in France, which covers around 105 sq km. It is also larger than many island capitals and tourist cities such as Venice in Italy and Male in the Maldives. In Asia, the university campus surpasses the size of several municipal towns and urban districts in countries like India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. 

Even globally known compact cities such as Vatican City, Monaco, and San Marino are far smaller in total area compared to the sprawling Berry College campus.

 

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What exists inside the campus?

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What exists inside the campus?

Berry College is not just about classrooms and hostels. The campus includes: Forest reserves, Lakes and rivers, Farms and research centres, Wildlife conservation zones, Sports facilities, Residential communities, Churches and historic buildings. Students also participate in outdoor learning, farming activities, and environmental conservation programmes.

 

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Why is the campus so famous?

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Why is the campus so famous?

The campus is internationally known for its natural beauty and Gothic-style architecture. Because of its scenic landscapes, several Hollywood films and television productions have also been shot there. Visitors often describe the university as one of the most beautiful campuses in the world.

 

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World's largest university campus bigger than Paris
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