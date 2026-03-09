Advertisement
Not China, Not India: This country manufactures the highest number of robots in the World
Not China, Not India: This country manufactures the highest number of robots in the World

While many believe China or India leads in robot manufacturing, another country actually dominates the global robotics industry. Discover which nation produces the highest number of industrial robots and controls a major share of the worldwide supply.

Updated:Mar 09, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
1/10

Robots are becoming an important part of modern industries. From manufacturing cars to packaging products, robots help companies work faster and more accurately. Many countries produce robots, but only a few lead the global market.

Among them, Japan stands out as the world’s largest manufacturer of industrial robots. The country has built a strong reputation for advanced technology, innovation, and high-quality robotics production.

 

Which country manufactures the most robots?

2/10
Which country manufactures the most robots?

According to the International Federation of Robotics, Japan is the world’s number one industrial robot manufacturer.

The country produces around 45% of the global supply of industrial robots.

This means that almost half of the robots used in industries worldwide are made in Japan. These robots are used in factories, electronics manufacturing, automotive production, and many other sectors.

Why Japan leads in robot manufacturing

3/10
Why Japan leads in robot manufacturing

Japan has become the global leader in robotics for several reasons:

Strong focus on technology and innovation

Large investments in automation and research

Presence of major robotics companies

High demand for robots in Japanese industries

In 2020, Japanese robot manufacturers shipped about 136,069 industrial robots worldwide, showing their huge production capacity.

Why India is not the largest robot manufacturer

4/10
Why India is not the largest robot manufacturer

Although India is growing quickly in technology and manufacturing, it is still far behind in robot production.

Reasons include:

Limited large-scale robotics manufacturing

Lower automation levels in industries

High cost of robotics technology

Lack of widespread robotics research and infrastructure

However, India is slowly increasing automation, especially in sectors like automobiles and electronics.

Key Data About Japan’s Robot Industry

5/10
Key Data About Japan’s Robot Industry

Some important numbers explain Japan’s dominance:

45% share of global robot production

136,000+ robots shipped in 2020

78% of robots are exported worldwide

The domestic market is the second largest after China

These numbers highlight how powerful Japan’s robotics industry is.

Japan’s Robot Exports Around the World

6/10
Japan’s Robot Exports Around the World

Most robots produced in Japan are exported to other countries.

Major markets include:

China

United States

European countries

South Korea

In fact, about 36% of Japan’s robot exports go to China, which is the largest robotics market in the world.

Japan’s Success in the Chinese Market

7/10
Japan’s Success in the Chinese Market

Japanese companies have also built factories inside China. This strategy helped them grow faster.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chains were disrupted. However, Japanese robotics companies continued supplying robots to Chinese industries because they already had factories there.

This helped Japan benefit from China’s rapid industrial recovery after the pandemic.

Robots in Daily Life in Japan

8/10
Robots in Daily Life in Japan

Japan is not only a leader in manufacturing robots but also in using them in everyday life.

Robots in Japan help with:

Manufacturing products

Healthcare and elderly care

Customer service

Cleaning and delivery

Events like the International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo showcase how robots are shaping the future of society.

Future of the Robotics Industry

9/10
Future of the Robotics Industry

The global robotics industry is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Countries such as:

China

United States

Germany

South Korea

are investing heavily in robotics. However, Japan continues to remain a major leader due to its strong technology and long experience in robotics manufacturing.

10/10

Japan is the largest manufacturer of industrial robots in the world, producing nearly half of the global supply. With strong innovation, advanced technology, and a large export market, Japan continues to lead the robotics industry. While countries like China and the United States are rapidly expanding their robotics sectors, Japan’s expertise and production capacity keep it at the top of the global robotics market.

