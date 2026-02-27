Advertisement
Not in China, India, or US, world's biggest Parliament building belongs to this nation


Not in China, India, or US, world's biggest Parliament building belongs to this nation

When people think of the world’s largest parliament buildings, grand structures in Washington, London, or New Delhi often come to mind. But the title belongs to a colossal structure in Eastern Europe, Romania’s Palace of the Parliament. Located in the heart of Bucharest, this monumental building is widely recognised as the largest parliament building in the world by administrative function and one of the heaviest buildings ever constructed. 

Feb 27, 2026
The Palace of the Parliament, Bucharest

The Palace of the Parliament, Bucharest

The world’s largest parliament building is the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest. Originally known as the “House of the Republic”, it was commissioned by Romania’s former communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu in 1984. Today, it houses the Romanian Parliament, including the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, along with museums and conference centres.

Its sheer size is staggering

Its sheer size is staggering

The Palace of the Parliament covers approximately 365,000 square metres (3.9 million square feet). Key figures include 12 storeys above ground, 8 underground levels, including a nuclear bunker, around 1,100 rooms, and over 200,000 square metres of usable floor space. By administrative function, it is the largest parliament building in the world and among the largest buildings of any kind.

One of the heaviest buildings on Earth

One of the heaviest buildings on Earth

The structure is often described as the heaviest building in the world, weighing an estimated over 4 million tonnes. Its enormous weight comes from the extensive use of Romanian marble (around 1 million cubic metres), Crystal chandeliers (reportedly over 3,500 tonnes of crystal), massive steel and bronze doors, and solid wood interiors. Almost all materials used in construction were sourced within Romania.

Built at enormous human and financial cost

Built at enormous human and financial cost

Construction began in 1984 and continued even during a period of severe austerity in Romania.

To make space for the project, around 7 square kilometres of central Bucharest were cleared, thousands of homes were demolished, dozens of churches and historic buildings were relocated or destroyed, approximately 40,000 people were displaced, and tens of thousands of workers laboured in shifts around the clock. The total cost is difficult to calculate precisely, but estimates often run into billions of pounds in today’s terms.

A symbol of power and excess

A symbol of power and excess

Nicolae Ceaușescu envisioned the building as the centrepiece of a new civic district that would reflect Romania’s strength and independence. However, the scale of the project became a symbol of the regime’s excess at a time when ordinary citizens faced food shortages, electricity cuts, and economic hardship. Ceaușescu was overthrown and executed in December 1989 during the Romanian Revolution, and the building was later repurposed for democratic use.

How it compares globally

How it compares globally

While India’s new Parliament building in New Delhi and the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., are architecturally significant, neither matches the Palace of the Parliament in total size. The Romanian structure remains unmatched in terms of administrative floor space, Volume, and weight. It stands as a reminder of how architecture can reflect political ambition and excess.

The bigger picture

The bigger picture

Despite its controversial origins, the Palace now serves as the official headquarters of Romania’s Parliament. It also houses the National Museum of Contemporary Art, conference halls used for international summits, and guided tours that attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. From symbol of authoritarian power to seat of democratic governance, the building’s story mirrors Romania’s modern history.

The Palace of the Parliament is more than just the world’s biggest parliament building. It is a monument to ambition, ideology, and the high cost of monumental architecture.

