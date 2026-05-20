Not India, not Bhutan: This country has more women than men and the reason may surprise you
While many countries around the world have a nearly balanced population of men and women, some nations show unusual demographic patterns. Djibouti, a small country located in the Horn of Africa, is among the countries where women outnumber men, making its gender ratio a topic of global interest. Despite its relatively small population, Djibouti’s demographic structure reflects unique social, economic, and migration-related trends. (Source: World Population Review)
Where is Djibouti located?
Djibouti is a small East African nation situated near the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. It shares borders with Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia and is strategically important because of its location near one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. The country is known for its desert landscapes, salt lakes, and multicultural population.
More women than men in Djibouti
According to global population statistics, Djibouti has a higher female population than male population. Demographic studies indicate that women make up a slightly larger share of the country’s total population compared to men. Although the gap is not as extreme as in some European countries, the imbalance is still considered significant in demographic studies.
Why does Djibouti have more women?
Experts believe migration and employment patterns are among the major reasons behind the gender imbalance. Many men from Djibouti migrate temporarily for work opportunities, military service, shipping jobs, and trade-related employment. This movement affects the country’s population ratio. Health and life expectancy factors also contribute to the difference. Women generally tend to live longer than men, which gradually increases the female share of the population.
The role of migration and port economy
Djibouti’s economy heavily depends on shipping, logistics, and port-related industries because of its strategic location near international maritime routes. A large number of men often travel abroad or work in sectors involving transportation and military services. This temporary or long-term migration can influence demographic patterns within the country.
A country known for strategic importance
Despite its small size, Djibouti is globally important because several countries, including the United States, France, and China, maintain military bases there. Its location near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait makes it one of the most strategically important countries in Africa.
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