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Singapore has one of the highest-quality road systems in the world, with a road quality score of around 6.5 out of 7 and a total road network of approximately 3,500 kilometers. The country is renowned for its smooth urban roads, advanced smart traffic management systems, and exceptionally low congestion levels despite its dense population.

Singapore extensively uses intelligent transport technologies, including real-time traffic monitoring and electronic toll collection systems, to maintain efficient traffic flow across the city-state.