Not India, not China: Top 10 countries with the best roads in the world to travel
Road quality rankings are based on infrastructure standards, safety, maintenance, traffic management, and connectivity. According to the reports by World Population Review, these countries are widely recognised for having some of the world’s best road networks.
Singapore
Singapore has one of the highest-quality road systems in the world, with a road quality score of around 6.5 out of 7 and a total road network of approximately 3,500 kilometers. The country is renowned for its smooth urban roads, advanced smart traffic management systems, and exceptionally low congestion levels despite its dense population.
Singapore extensively uses intelligent transport technologies, including real-time traffic monitoring and electronic toll collection systems, to maintain efficient traffic flow across the city-state.
Switzerland
Switzerland is renowned for having one of the world’s highest-quality road systems, with a road quality score of around 6.3 out of 7 and a total road network of about 71,500 kilometers. The country is especially famous for its world-class mountain highways and tunnels, which are engineered with exceptional precision to ensure safe and efficient travel through the Alps.
Swiss roads remain highly functional even during heavy snowfall, thanks to advanced maintenance and snow-clearing systems.
UAE
The United Arab Emirates has one of the most advanced road infrastructures in the world, with a road quality score ranging from around 6.1 to 6.3 out of 7 and a total road network of roughly 18,000 kilometers. The country is known for its ultra-modern highways equipped with smart lighting, intelligent traffic management, and advanced navigation systems that enhance safety and travel efficiency.
Major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi feature some of the widest and most technologically sophisticated roads globally.
Netherlands
The Netherlands has one of the most efficient and well-planned road systems in the world, with a road quality score of around 6.1 out of 7 and a total road network of approximately 139,000 kilometers. Dutch roads are internationally recognized for their excellent design, seamless integration with cycling infrastructure, and advanced smart traffic control systems that help manage congestion effectively.
Despite the country’s relatively small size, the Netherlands has one of Europe’s densest and most efficient transportation networks. Its roads are also highly durable, thanks to advanced engineering techniques and strong drainage systems that protect infrastructure from water-related damage and ensure long-term reliability.
Japan
Japan has one of the world’s most advanced and efficient road systems, with a road quality score of around 6.0 out of 7 and a total road network of approximately 1.23 million kilometers. The country combines modern expressways with sophisticated earthquake-resistant engineering, ensuring safety and reliability even in disaster-prone areas.
Despite heavy traffic and densely populated cities, Japan’s urban highways are exceptionally organized and well-managed. The nation is also widely recognized for its punctual road maintenance, cleanliness, and high standards of infrastructure management, which contribute to smooth and efficient transportation across the country.
Austria
Austria has a highly developed transportation infrastructure, with a road quality score of around 5.9 out of 7 and a total road network of nearly 200,000 kilometers. The country is known for its efficient road connectivity across Europe, making it an important transit hub in the region.
Austria’s alpine roads and tunnels are specially engineered to support safe and reliable year-round travel, even in challenging mountain conditions.
France
France has one of the best-developed road infrastructures in Europe, with a road quality score of around 5.8 out of 7 and a total road network stretching approximately 1.1 million kilometers.
The country is especially known for its extensive motorway system, including the famous toll highways known as Autoroutes, which are recognized for their smooth surfaces, high maintenance standards, and efficient long-distance connectivity.
Germany
Germany has a road quality score ranging between 5.7 and 5.9 out of 7, with a total road network of approximately 830,000 kilometers. The country is globally recognized for its famous Autobahn network, which is known for high-speed travel and excellent driving conditions.
German roads are carefully engineered for durability, efficiency, and safety, making transportation smooth and reliable across the country. Strict maintenance standards and regular infrastructure upgrades help preserve the high quality of roads, ensuring long-lasting performance and efficient connectivity between cities and industrial regions.
United States
The United States has a road quality score ranging between 5.5 and 5.7 out of 7 and possesses the world’s largest road network, spanning approximately 6.6 million kilometers.
The country’s extensive Interstate Highway System connects nearly every major city, making transportation and travel highly efficient across long distances. These highways play a crucial role in supporting massive freight movement, trade, and economic activity throughout the nation.
Oman
Oman has a road quality score of around 6.0 out of 7 and a total road network of approximately 62,000 kilometers. Over the past few decades, the country has dramatically transformed its transportation infrastructure through massive government investment and modern engineering projects.
Today, Oman features wide expressways and well-maintained highways that efficiently connect major cities, ports, mountain regions, and vast desert areas. The roads are specially designed to withstand extreme desert temperatures and harsh weather conditions, ensuring durability, safety, and smooth travel across the country.
Trending Photos