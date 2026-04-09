Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
Global Egg Production: China produced 617 billion eggs in 2024 alone. To put that in perspective, if you stacked them end to end, they'd circle the Earth over 300 times. China accounts for nearly 40% of all eggs consumed globally—more than the next four countries combined. India comes second with 147 billion eggs, followed by Indonesia, the United States, and Brazil. But the gap is massive. China produces four times what America does. In this photo story, you'll discover which countries lead egg production, why China dominates so heavily, and how eggs remain one of the world's most critical food sources.
Info source: Based on 2024 global egg production data, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) statistics, and industry reports on poultry production worldwide
All images are representative. Image credit: grok
China - 617 Billion Eggs: China is the undisputed king of egg production. In 2024, it produced approximately 617 billion eggs, accounting for 35-40% of global output. That's roughly 30-35 million metric tonnes. The country has held the top spot since the mid-1980s, driven by post-reform agricultural expansion. China maintains a massive layer flock estimated between 1.3 to 3 billion hens. Production is concentrated in provinces like Henan, Shandong, and Hebei. Most eggs are brown-shelled and consumed domestically, though some processed egg products are exported.
Why China Produces So Many Eggs: China's dominance comes down to three factors: population, culture, and infrastructure. With over 1.4 billion people, demand is enormous. Eggs are a staple protein, affordable, nutrient-dense, rich in vitamins and minerals. They're consumed daily across all income levels. The country has invested heavily in modern commercial farms, advanced breeding techniques, efficient feed systems, and strong domestic supply chains. While large-scale operations are growing, a mix of commercial and smaller farms still exists. Scale and efficiency have allowed China to outpace every other country since 2000.
India - 147 Billion Eggs: India ranks second globally with about 147 billion eggs produced in 2024. That's still less than a quarter of China's output. India's egg production has grown rapidly over the past two decades, driven by urbanization, rising protein demand, and government programs promoting poultry farming. States like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana lead production. India's egg sector is expected to drive much of the global growth in coming years as dietary habits shift and incomes rise.
Indonesia and the United States: Indonesia produced 146 billion eggs in 2024, ranking third and nearly matching India. The country's rapid population growth and expanding middle class have fueled demand. The United States produced 108 billion eggs, ranking fourth. Despite being a smaller producer than China, the US has one of the world's most industrialized and efficient egg sectors. American per-capita egg consumption has stabilized in recent years, but production remains strong due to exports and processed egg products.
Brazil, Mexico, Russia: Brazil produced 65 billion eggs in 2024, ranking fifth. The country is a major player in Latin America, with strong domestic consumption and growing exports. Mexico follows with 62 billion eggs, driven by cultural dietary preferences, eggs are a breakfast staple. Russia produced 46 billion eggs, ranking seventh globally. Despite economic challenges, Russia maintains a robust domestic poultry industry, and eggs remain an affordable protein source for its population.
Japan, Pakistan, Turkey: Japan produced 41 billion eggs in 2024. The country has one of the highest per-capita egg consumption rates in the world—around 340 eggs per person annually. Pakistan produced 25 billion eggs, driven by population growth and increasing protein demand. Turkey rounds out the top 10 with 21 billion eggs. These countries represent diverse production systems, from Japan's highly automated farms to Pakistan's mix of commercial and backyard operations.
Global Production and Industry Scale: Globally, around 1.6 trillion eggs are produced each year, valued at over $200-270 billion. Asia dominates production, with the top producers concentrated in the region. Production has grown steadily since 2000 due to rising protein demand in developing countries. The industry faces several challenges: avian influenza outbreaks have disrupted supply chains in multiple countries, biosecurity measures have become more stringent, and over 80% of global layers still remain in caged systems despite growing discussions around animal welfare standards in some markets.
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