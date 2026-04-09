Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world

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Global Egg Production: China produced 617 billion eggs in 2024 alone. To put that in perspective, if you stacked them end to end, they'd circle the Earth over 300 times. China accounts for nearly 40% of all eggs consumed globally—more than the next four countries combined. India comes second with 147 billion eggs, followed by Indonesia, the United States, and Brazil. But the gap is massive. China produces four times what America does. In this photo story, you'll discover which countries lead egg production, why China dominates so heavily, and how eggs remain one of the world's most critical food sources.

Info source: Based on 2024 global egg production data, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) statistics, and industry reports on poultry production worldwide

All images are representative. Image credit: grok