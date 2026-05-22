Not India, not USA: Meet country that became the world’s largest cotton producer
Discover the country that has become the world’s largest producer of cotton, surpassing major global economies like India and the USA. Learn how its massive cotton production supports the global textile and fashion industry.
Pakistan's economy runs, in large part, on thread and fabric. The textile sector touches nearly every layer of the country cotton farmers in rural Punjab, spinning mills in mid-sized cities, and garment workers supporting entire families. From raw crop to finished clothing, it's the single biggest driver of Pakistan's export earnings, and it's been that way for decades.
Cotton Production: Where It All Starts
Pakistan ranks among the world's significant cotton-producing nations. The fields of Punjab and Sindh feed a steady stream of raw material into spinning mills and factories across the country. That cotton doesn't just become fabric it becomes yarn, clothing, and livelihoods for local farming communities who depend on the crop season to season.
Textile Factories: Built for Scale
Faisalabad. Karachi. These cities aren't just urban centres they're industrial engines. Pakistan's thousands of textile factories churn out yarn, woven fabrics, towels, and finished garments for buyers across the globe. The machinery is modern, the production units are large, and the output is held to international quality benchmarks.
Apparel and Garments
Walk into a store in Europe or the United States, and there's a reasonable chance something on the rack was made in Pakistan. Shirts, jeans, sportswear, knitwear, fashion apparel the garment sector manufactures all of it at scale. Millions of workers are employed across these factories, and the industry's footprint in global fashion supply chains keeps growing.
Home Textiles: A Quiet Strength
It's not always the most visible part of the industry, but Pakistan's home textile reputation is genuinely strong. Bed sheets, towels, bath linen these products are exported to international hotel chains and retail brands worldwide. The quality of Pakistan's cotton-based home textiles has built real, lasting demand in overseas markets.
Why It Matters Economically
No other sector in Pakistan's economy comes close in terms of industrial scale. Textiles generate the country's largest share of foreign exchange earnings and employ millions of people directly in factories, and indirectly through farming, logistics, and trade. It's not a supporting pillar of the economy. It's the main one.
Pakistan's textile industry isn't standing still. Technology upgrades, a growing push toward sustainable production, and rising global demand are all reshaping what the sector looks like. It's still evolving and for a country where so much economic weight rests on this one industry, that momentum matters.
Trending Photos