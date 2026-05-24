Not Indonesia, not Japan, this is world's most island-rich country with 3,20,000 islands; This country lies along the North Atlantic coast
When people think of island-rich countries, nations like Japan or Indonesia often come to mind. However, the latest rankings reveal that Norway leads the world with over 320,000 islands, followed closely by Sweden and Finland. The updated data showcases the extraordinary geography of northern Europe and the growing role of modern mapping technology in counting islands.
Norway
Norway currently leads the world with an estimated 320,249 islands, although only around 200 of them are inhabited. The country’s dramatic coastline, shaped by glaciers and fjords over thousands of years, has created countless rocky islands and skerries. Many Norwegian islands are located along the North Atlantic coast and play a major role in fishing, shipping, and tourism. The country’s scenic island landscapes also attract visitors from around the world.
Sweden
Sweden ranks second globally with approximately 267,570 islands. Despite the massive number, only 984 islands are permanently inhabited. The Stockholm Archipelago is among Sweden’s most famous island regions, consisting of thousands of islands spread across the Baltic Sea. Swedish islands are known for their natural beauty, forests, and summer tourism culture.
Finland
Finland occupies the third spot with around 178,947 islands, including many freshwater islands formed within the country’s extensive lake systems. About 780 islands in Finland are inhabited. The country’s Archipelago Sea is considered one of the largest island regions in the world. Finnish island communities are closely linked to nature, fishing traditions, and seasonal tourism.
Japan
Japan ranks fourth with 120,729 islands, following updated digital mapping surveys conducted in recent years. Around 430 islands in the country are inhabited. Japan’s island geography has been shaped by volcanic activity and tectonic movement. While major islands such as Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku dominate the population, the country also contains thousands of smaller remote islands.
Canada
Canada completes the top five list with 52,455 islands, of which around 260 are inhabited. Many of Canada’s islands are located in the Arctic region and within large freshwater lakes. The country is home to several massive islands, including Baffin Island and Victoria Island. Due to harsh climatic conditions, a large number of Canadian islands remain uninhabited.
Why island counts keep changing
Experts note that island counts can vary depending on how countries define an island. Some nations include tiny rocky formations and lake islands, while others apply stricter criteria.
Improved satellite imaging and digital geographic surveys have also led to revised island counts in recent years, especially in countries with complex coastlines.
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