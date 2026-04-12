Not just a travel document: The world's most beautiful passports that look like works of art
Most passports are forgettable; these aren’t. From glowing northern lights to hidden artwork, discover the world’s most stunning passport designs.
Most people never look twice at their passport. It goes into a bag, gets stamped at a border, and comes back out. But a handful of countries have turned this small booklet into something you will actually want to open.
Here are the world's most stunning passport designs that are redefining what an official document can look like. (Photo source: AI)
Switzerland
Switzerland leads the list with its 2025 redesign. Every page features detailed 3D topographic maps of mountains, valleys, and waterways across all 26 cantons. Under UV light, hidden landmarks appear across the pages. Design experts have called it the most beautiful passport ever issued. (Photo source: Reddit)
Norway
Norway's passport looks minimal on the outside. But open it and you find stylized fjords, mountains, and forests across every page. Under UV light, the pages transform into glowing night skies showing the Aurora Borealis. It is one of the most dramatic uses of security technology in any passport. (Photo source: Reddit)
Canada
Canada takes its passport through all four seasons. Every spread celebrates the country's landscapes, wildlife, and natural landmarks. Shine UV light on the pages and they explode into colour, revealing hidden maple leaves, mountains, and animals. Each page looks different. (Photo source: Reddit)
Finland
Finland took a completely different approach. Its pages feature quiet scenes of the Archipelago Sea. Flick through the pages quickly and they work like a flipbook, animating a grey seal moving across the water. It is the only passport in the world with a built-in animation. (Photo source: Reddit)
Japan
Japan's passport draws from ukiyo-e, the country's centuries-old woodblock print tradition. Hokusai-inspired waves, cherry blossoms, and Mount Fuji appear across the pages in delicate detail. It feels less like a government document and more like a portable piece of Japanese art history. (Photo source: Reddit)
New Zealand
Other standouts include New Zealand, whose black cover with embossed silver ferns has become instantly recognisable. Belgium pays tribute to its comic book heritage with illustrations of Tintin and the Smurfs inside. Australia celebrates its unique wildlife and landscapes, with glowing hidden layers that appear under UV light. (Photo source: Reddit)
These passports prove that even official documents can reflect a country's identity and creativity. Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Japan, and others have turned a standard booklet into something worth noticing. For millions of travellers, the passport is now as memorable as the journey itself. (Photo: Representative Images/ AI)
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