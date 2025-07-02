1 / 7

Echidna: They are Mammals (monotremes) and their habitat is in Australia, New Guinea. Echidnas are one of only two mammals in the world that lay eggs (the other is the platypus). The female lays a single leathery egg and keeps it in a pouch on her belly. The egg hatches in about 10 days, and the baby, which is called a puggle, continues to grow in the pouch for weeks, feeding on milk secreted from skin glands (echidnas have no nipples). They are shy, spiny creatures with a long tongue used for eating ants and termites.