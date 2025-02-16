Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
As far as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concerned, it measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country. (All Photos: Pexels/FreePik)
GDP per capita is a key factor in determining the wealthiest countries in the world. The data of the richest country by GDP per capita is compiled and released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
If you are here looking for the GDP per capita of China or the United States, this list may end up surprising you, as the nations sitting at the top of the list are some of the smallest on the map.
As far as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concerned, it measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country. By dividing this number by the number of full-time residents, the general populace’s wealth is ascertained. However, a more precise measure of the wealth of a country considers inflation rates and the costs of local products and services. By considering both factors, the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is derived.
Luxembourg is the world’s wealthiest country, with a GDP per capita of USD 154,910 thousand, as of January 2025. A key reason is its strategic location in central Europe and its strong financial services sector.
Luxembourg is followed by Singapore with a GDP per capita of USD 153,610 thousand.
China’s special administrative region, Macau, holds the third spot with a GDP per capita of around USD 140,250 thousand. It thrives on the gaming and tourism sectors.
Other countries in the top 10 list are Ireland, Europe, Qatar, Norway, Switzerland, Brunei Darussalam, Guyana, South America, and the United States.
Smaller nations such as Luxembourg and Singapore enjoy the advantages of well-regulated financial systems and favourable tax policies that attract foreign investments, whereas larger and more influential countries like the US and China are ranked lower among the wealthiest economies.
Trending Photos