Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita

As far as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concerned, it measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country. By dividing this number by the number of full-time residents, the general populace’s wealth is ascertained. However, a more precise measure of the wealth of a country considers inflation rates and the costs of local products and services. By considering both factors, the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is derived.