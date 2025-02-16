Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859659https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/not-us-china-or-dubai-but-this-country-is-richest-in-terms-of-gdp-per-capita-2859659
NewsPhotosNot US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
photoDetails

Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita

As far as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concerned, it measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country. (All Photos: Pexels/FreePik)

Updated:Feb 16, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

1/8

GDP per capita is a key factor in determining the wealthiest countries in the world. The data of the richest country by GDP per capita is compiled and released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

 

Follow Us

2/8

If you are here looking for the GDP per capita of China or the United States, this list may end up surprising you, as the nations sitting at the top of the list are some of the smallest on the map.

 

Follow Us

3/8

As far as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concerned, it measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country. By dividing this number by the number of full-time residents, the general populace’s wealth is ascertained. However, a more precise measure of the wealth of a country considers inflation rates and the costs of local products and services. By considering both factors, the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is derived.

 

Follow Us

4/8

Luxembourg is the world’s wealthiest country, with a GDP per capita of USD 154,910 thousand, as of January 2025. A key reason is its strategic location in central Europe and its strong financial services sector.

 

Follow Us

5/8

Luxembourg is followed by Singapore with a GDP per capita of USD 153,610 thousand. 

 

Follow Us

6/8

China’s special administrative region, Macau, holds the third spot with a GDP per capita of around USD 140,250 thousand. It thrives on the gaming and tourism sectors.

 

Follow Us

7/8

Other countries in the top 10 list are Ireland, Europe, Qatar, Norway, Switzerland, Brunei Darussalam, Guyana, South America, and the United States.

 

Follow Us

8/8

Smaller nations such as Luxembourg and Singapore enjoy the advantages of well-regulated financial systems and favourable tax policies that attract foreign investments, whereas larger and more influential countries like the US and China are ranked lower among the wealthiest economies.

 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK