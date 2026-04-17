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NewsPhotosOMG! This man has 12 wives, 102 children, 578 grandchildren – A single family or small town?
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OMG! This man has 12 wives, 102 children, 578 grandchildren – A single family or small town?

A man with 12 wives, 102 children, and 578 grandchildren – it may sound like a small town, but this is the real life of Musa Hasahya Kasera from Uganda. His extraordinary family has shocked people around the world. Kasera married his first wife at just 17 and went on to build one of the largest families ever recorded. Once a successful cattle trader, he now struggles to support everyone. With rising challenges, he has decided to stop having more children, turning his story into a powerful lesson on family planning. Have a look at his family:

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
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Musa Hasahya Kasera

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Musa Hasahya Kasera

Musa Hasahya Kasera is a 70-year-old man from Uganda who has an astonishingly large family. He has 12 wives, 102 children, and 578 grandchildren. His life story has gained global attention for its scale and the challenges.

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Early life and marriage

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largest family in world

Kasera married his first wife in 1972 at the age of 17. At that time, he was a young man starting his life. Over the years, his marriages increased, shaping the foundation of what would become one of the largest families in the region.

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Family growth

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largest family in world

His family grew rapidly over decades. As a cattle trader and butcher, he had a stable income and social status. Many families offered their daughters to him in marriage, which contributed to his expanding household under traditions where polygamy is accepted.

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Legal and cultural context

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largest family in world

In Uganda, polygamy is allowed under certain religious and cultural practices. However, laws have evolved over time, and child marriage was officially banned in 1995, changing how marriages are viewed and regulated in the country.

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Family structure today

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largest family in world

Kasera’s children range in age from 10 to 50 years old. His youngest wife is around 35 years old. With hundreds of grandchildren, his family forms a large community, living together and sharing limited resources in their village.

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Challenges of large family

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largest family in world

Managing such a vast family has become difficult. Kasera has admitted that he now struggles to provide for basic needs like food, education, and healthcare. What once seemed like a sign of success has turned into a heavy responsibility.

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No more children

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largest family in world

According to reports, Kasera has now decided not to have more children and has even encouraged his wives to use birth control. His story is one of the most unique family tales in today’s world. (Images credit: freepik)

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