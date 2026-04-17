OMG! This man has 12 wives, 102 children, 578 grandchildren – A single family or small town?

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A man with 12 wives, 102 children, and 578 grandchildren – it may sound like a small town, but this is the real life of Musa Hasahya Kasera from Uganda. His extraordinary family has shocked people around the world. Kasera married his first wife at just 17 and went on to build one of the largest families ever recorded. Once a successful cattle trader, he now struggles to support everyone. With rising challenges, he has decided to stop having more children, turning his story into a powerful lesson on family planning. Have a look at his family: