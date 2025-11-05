Advertisement
Only Country In The World Named After A Woman — And It's Not In Asia, Hosts UNESCO World Heritage Site
photoDetails

Only Country In The World Named After A Woman — And It's Not In Asia, Hosts UNESCO World Heritage Site

World's Only Nation Named After A Woman: Around the world, many countries are named after historical figures, geographical features, or ancient tribes. But there is only one sovereign nation named after a woman — and it is not India, not in Asia, but in the Caribbean. That country is Saint Lucia.

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
Who Was She Named After?

1/7
Who Was She Named After?

Saint Lucia is named after Saint Lucy of Syracuse, a Christian martyr from the 3rd century. She is remembered in Christian tradition for her faith and is honored on December 13, the feast day associated with her.

Age Of Discovery

2/7
Age Of Discovery

Explorers arriving in the Caribbean during the Age of Discovery named the island in the honor of Saint Lucy of Syracuse, reportedly because Europeans first spotted or arrived there on her feast day.

Location

3/7
Location

Saint Lucia is located in the Caribbean Sea and is part of the Lesser Antilles island chain. It lies between Saint Vincent to the south and Martinique to the north. The capital city of Saint Lucia is Castries.

UNESCO Site

4/7
UNESCO Site

The country is known for its twin volcanic peaks called the Pitons, which are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Saint Lucia also features lush rainforests and a scenic coastline that attracts travelers from around the world.

History and Identity

5/7
History and Identity

Saint Lucia spent centuries under both French and British colonial rule, changing hands multiple times before eventually gaining full independence in 1979.

Cultural Blend

6/7
Cultural Blend

Its culture blends African, French, and English influences, reflected in language, music, and food. English is the official language, while Saint Lucian Creole French (Kwéyòl) is widely spoken.

Unique Place

7/7
Unique Place

While several places worldwide are named after men—such as Bolivia (after Simón Bolívar) or the Philippines (after King Philip II)—Saint Lucia stands alone as the only country named in honor of a woman. This distinction gives the nation a unique identity in global history, adding to the cultural and historical richness that defines it today.

