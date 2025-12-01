Only Country In The World Where Smoking Is Banned: Huge Fines For Vaping; Not New Zealand, Sri Lanka, But…
In a historic move, a country became the only one in the world to impose a generational ban on smoking. This aims to improve public health over the long term. This policy has drawn global attention, while discussions continue about its potential impact.
Country Imposes Generational Ban On Smoking
The Maldivian government has implemented amendments to the Tobacco Control Act, introducing a generational ban on tobacco. This, according to NBC News, means that the country has become the first country to impose a generational ban, barring anyone born after January 1, 2007, from smoking, using, or purchasing tobacco.
Ban Also On...
The new measures reflect President Mohamed Muizzu's vision of fostering a "competent, morally upright, and diligent citizenry," according to IANS, the state-run PSM News had reported.
The legislative package also enforced a nationwide ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products, the report said.
What Is Generational Ban?
First proposed on April 29, the legislation in the Maldives prohibits tobacco use among individuals born on or after January 1, 2007.
It also restricts sales, with vendors now barred from selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 or to those born after the generational cut-off year, as per IANS, Xinhua news agency reported.
Use, Possession And Manufacture Of...
The use, possession, importation, and manufacture of electronic cigarettes, vaping devices, and related accessories are now banned.
Maldives' Ban On Vaping Devices
Last December, the government of the Maldives imposed a nationwide ban on the use and sale of vaping devices.
The amendments stipulate that the sale, free distribution, and use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices will be illegal beginning December 15, 2024.
What Is The Fine For Importing Vaping Devices?
IANS further reported, citing the country's state-run Public Service Media (PSM), that importing vaping devices into the Maldives would result in a fine of MVR 50,000 (about 3,250 US dollars).
Credits
Information Source: IANS
Photos Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos