In THIS Ancient Village, Wearing Clothes Is Banned: No Photography, Smoking & Other Strict Rules For Visitors
Can you believe it if we tell you that there is a place where wearing clothes is prohibited? Well, yes there surely is. Today, in this feature, let's dig out more information about one such beautiful village which has been turned into a naturist resort where wearing clothes are banned.
No Clothes For Visitors
One such beautiful village in El Fonoll, a naturist village in Catalonia, Spain, situated in the inland comarca of Conca de Barberà. The village is ancient, and had fallen into ruins before being restored and turned into a naturist resort around the year 2000.
El Fonoll originally contained a castle, of which no trace remains, and a small church dedicated to St. Blaise, built between the 10th and 12th centuries. However, during the 20th century, medieval town fell into ruins and the entire area, including over 150 hectares of surrounding land, was eventually bought by Barcelona businessman Emili Vives and Núria Espinal, a married couple, in 1995, with the intention of restoring it and turning it into a naturist centre.
Emili Vives On El Fonoll
El Pais quoted the businessman from his 2010 interview given to a newspaper as saying, "From a financial point of view, I think this whole thing has been a failure. I will die in El Fonoll, naked but happy."
Meet The Naturist Resort
According to Atlas Obscura, Emili Vives was keen to create a self-sustaining eco-village, connected to nature in a way impossible in urban Barcelona. Vives made El Fonoll free to live in, and began working with a close cadre of other like-minded people to create farmland and grazing areas for animals. The village even has its own currency.
Vives also made El Fonoll a naturist town, encouraging those who lived and visited to shed their clothes and go about their daily routine in the buff.
No Photography, Smoking: Strict Rules
However, it is not a naked free-for-all place. There are strict rules governing the area, including no photography or smoking in public areas. The aim of the town is to make visitors and residents alike comfortable sharing their bodies in the great outdoors of Southern Spain, reports Atlas Obscura.
Facilities At El Fonoll
Facilities available to residents and guests include a shop, a vegetarian cafeteria, a library, a swimming pool, sports pitches, picnic and barbecue areas, and regular organised activities such as sports, entertainment, and courses and conferences related to alternative living. Due to the village's inland location and altitude at about 650m its winters are cool, so it attracts smaller numbers of visitors, mainly clothed, outside of the summer season.
Accommodation Details For Visitors
Accommodation is provided for about 200 people, both long-term residents and holiday visitors. Options include a camping and caravan area, apartments in the restored buildings, and several isolated stone cabins scattered throughout the lands. The Catalan Naturism Club has the use of a building in the village for its activities and accommodation, as per Wiki information.
