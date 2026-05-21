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NewsPhotosOver 1.6 million tonnes of almonds annually: Here's world largest dry fruit-producing country
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Over 1.6 million tonnes of almonds annually: Here's world largest dry fruit-producing country

Dry fruits are an important part of diets across the world, valued for their nutrition, long shelf life, and economic importance. From almonds and pistachios to walnuts and raisins, the global dry fruit industry is worth billions of dollars annually. But which country leads the world in dry fruit production?

 

Updated:May 21, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
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United States leads global dry fruit production

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United States leads global dry fruit production

The United States is considered one of the world’s largest producers of dry fruits, especially almonds, walnuts, and raisins. California alone produces nearly 80% of the world’s almonds, making the country a dominant force in the global dry fruit market. The US also exports large quantities of walnuts and pistachios to countries across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Favorable climate conditions, advanced irrigation systems, and large-scale farming have helped the country maintain its leadership position.

 

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Turkey is a major hazelnut producer

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Turkey is a major hazelnut producer

Turkey is the world’s leading producer of hazelnuts. The country supplies a major share of the global hazelnut demand used in chocolates, desserts, and confectionery products. Turkey is also known for producing raisins, dried apricots, and figs, which are exported extensively to European markets.

 

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Iran dominates pistachio production

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Iran dominates pistachio production

Iran is globally famous for pistachios and dates. Iranian pistachios are known for their rich flavor and are exported worldwide. The country has historically been among the top producers of pistachios despite competition from the United States. Iran’s dry climate and traditional farming practices make it ideal for cultivating high-quality nuts and dried fruits.

 

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India’s growing dry fruit market

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India’s growing dry fruit market

While India is not the largest producer globally, it is one of the biggest consumers and importers of dry fruits. Kashmir is known for walnuts and almonds, while states like Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute to raisin production. Demand for dry fruits in India rises significantly during festivals, weddings, and winter seasons due to their nutritional value and cultural importance.

 

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Why dry fruit production matters

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Why dry fruit production matters

Dry fruits are rich in:

healthy fats protein fiber vitamins antioxidants

They also generate significant export revenue for producing countries. Climate conditions, water availability, and international trade policies heavily influence global production levels.

 

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The future of the global dry fruit industry

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The future of the global dry fruit industry

The dry fruit market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing health awareness and demand for nutritious snacks. Countries are also investing in better storage, packaging, and sustainable farming practices to improve production and exports. As consumers increasingly shift toward healthy eating habits, dry fruits are becoming an essential part of diets worldwide ensuring that leading producers continue to benefit from rising global demand.

 

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world largest dry fruit producing country
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