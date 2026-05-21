Over 1.6 million tonnes of almonds annually: Here's world largest dry fruit-producing country

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The United States is considered one of the world’s largest producers of dry fruits, especially almonds, walnuts, and raisins. California alone produces nearly 80% of the world’s almonds, making the country a dominant force in the global dry fruit market. The US also exports large quantities of walnuts and pistachios to countries across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Favorable climate conditions, advanced irrigation systems, and large-scale farming have helped the country maintain its leadership position.