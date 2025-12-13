1 / 7

IMF - PAKISTAN'S PERMANENT LIFELINE 24 Bailouts And Counting - The Addiction That Never Ends

Pakistan has approached the IMF 23–25 times since 1958, more than any other country. The latest $7 billion bailout demands governance reforms, SOE privatisation, transparency and debt discipline.

This is no longer borrowing but survival financing, with shrinking autonomy and tougher conditions imposed each time.

Representative image. (Photo: Zee News)