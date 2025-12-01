Peaceful Paradises: Discover The World’s 10 Safest Countries In 2025
In a world that often feels unpredictable, some countries have perfected the art of tranquillity. Here, crime rates are low, streets feel safe day and night and residents can focus on life, work and well-being rather than constant worry. Explore the 10 countries leading the Global Peace Index in 2025, each a reflection of social harmony, stability and careful governance.
Iceland: Reigning Peace Champion
With peace index score 2024: 1.112, Iceland has topped the ranking since 2008. Its low crime rates, absence of a standing army and serene natural environment make it a haven of safety. Residents enjoy clean air, minimal wildlife threats and healthcare that extends life expectancy beyond 82 years. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Ireland: Guardians Of Peace
Ireland’s peace index score stands at 2024: 1.303. Its Garda Síochána or “Guardians of the Peace” ensures public safety across the Emerald Isle. With a strong economy, stable society and welcoming culture, residents experience a peaceful lifestyle backed by well-funded healthcare and improving environmental measures. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Austria: Harmony In The Heart Of Europe
With peace index score of 2024: 1.313, Austria shines with low crime rates and an efficient judicial system. Citizens benefit from near-universal healthcare and a stable society. Environmental progress is underway, with ambitious plans for carbon neutrality by 2040 despite decades of rising emissions. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
New Zealand: Tranquil Shores, Safe Communities
With peace index score of 2024: 1.323, New Zealand’s low population density and community focus foster safety. Families and expatriates both enjoy secure streets and reliable public services. Environmental efforts aim for net-zero emissions by 2050, complementing its reputation as a peaceful island nation. (Photo: Reuters)
Singapore: Urban Safety At Its Best
Singapores score on peace index stands at 2024: 1.339. It combines strict law enforcement with a welcoming urban environment. Residents enjoy top-quality healthcare, excellent infrastructure and air quality monitoring that keeps this bustling city-state safe and orderly. (Photo: Reuters)
Switzerland: Alpine Neutrality
With a peace index score of 2024: 1.357, Switzerland’s centuries-old neutrality contributes to its stable society. Low crime rates, high-quality healthcare and exceptional environmental standards ensure residents live securely in stunning Alpine landscapes. (Photo: Reuters)
Portugal: Europe’s Rising Peace Star
With a peace index score of 2024: 1.375, Portugal’s transformation over the past decade has created a peaceful and safe environment. Progressive social policies, declining violent crime rates and a universal healthcare system make the nation a model of modern safety and stability. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Denmark: Safety Meets Happiness
With a peace index score of 2024: 1.383, Denmark’s Scandinavian welfare model ensures citizens feel secure and supported. Streets are safe at night, health services are accessible and strong environmental policies protect both residents and natural surroundings. (Photo: Reuters)
Slovenia: A Young Nation, A Safe Haven
Its peace index score stands at 2024: 1.396. Since its independence in 1991, Slovenia has built a safe and stable society with low crime rates, excellent public health and protected natural environments. Residents enjoy strong social cohesion and high trust in local institutions. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Malaysia: Southeast Asia’s Peaceful Gem
Malaysia’s scrore on the peace index stands at 2024: 1.403. The nation has risen in global safety rankings, creating a society where multiculturalism and economic growth support peace. Citizens benefit from low violent crime rates, widespread healthcare access and improving environmental regulations. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
