Photos: Meet 5 fighter jets that race the sky at extreme speeds and one that leaves the rest behind
Even with stealth, sensors and networked warfare defining today’s skies, speed continues to define how quickly fighters can respond, intercept or strike. These five jets show how different design ideas still lead to one shared goal of control of the air at the highest possible speed.
F-22 Raptor – Silent speed machine
The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor reaches a top speed of Mach 2.3. It is built for air dominance and is known for its ability to cruise at supersonic speeds without afterburners. It can maintain around Mach 1.8 for long stretches, which helps it stay fast without quickly draining fuel.
The jet uses thrust vectoring engines that allow sharp movement at very high altitude, even up to around 65,000 feet. Its real maximum speed is not fully public, but many estimates place it slightly above its official limit due to thermal restrictions rather than engine capacity.
(Photo: US Department of Defence)
Su-27 Flanker – Cold war speed still alive
The Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker reaches around Mach 2.4 and was built as a long-range air superiority fighter. It is known for strong speed and stable flight performance even without external fuel tanks.
The jet carries heavy weapons loads on multiple hardpoints and can operate in a clean configuration for better range and speed. While newer fighters may outperform it in modern combat systems, its aerodynamic design still keeps it competitive in straight-line performance.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Su-57 Felon – Russia’s stealth speed fighter
The Sukhoi Su-57 reaches around Mach 2.5 and is built as a modern stealth fighter with internal weapon bays. This helps it maintain higher speeds without external drag.
It can also cruise without afterburners at around Mach 1.3 in certain conditions. Early models use AL-41F1 engines, while newer versions are moving toward AL-51F1 engines with higher thrust and better efficiency. These upgrades are aimed at improving both speed and stealth balance.
(Photo: Reuters)
F-15EX Eagle II – Missile carrier with pure power
The Boeing F-15EX Eagle II also reaches around Mach 2.5 and continues the legacy of one of the most combat-proven fighter families in aviation history.
It cannot supercruise, but it makes up for it with payload capacity, carrying up to 22 air-to-air missiles in certain configurations. Its digital fly-by-wire system improves handling, and its electronic warfare suite allows it to operate in contested airspace despite lacking stealth.
(Photo: US Air Force)
MiG-31 Foxhound – Built to chase anything in the sky
The Mikoyan MiG-31 Foxhound is the fastest in this group. It reaches Mach 2.8. It was designed as a long-range interceptor to defend large open regions against fast-moving threats.
Built with a heavy steel airframe, it prioritises speed in straight-line flight over agility. It carries powerful radar and is often used as a launch platform for long-range weapons, including hypersonic systems in modern upgrades. Its speed at high altitude helps give missiles a strong starting boost during launch.
(Photo: Reuters)
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