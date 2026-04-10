Photos: Meet 5 fighter jets that race the sky at extreme speeds and one that leaves the rest behind

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The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor reaches a top speed of Mach 2.3. It is built for air dominance and is known for its ability to cruise at supersonic speeds without afterburners. It can maintain around Mach 1.8 for long stretches, which helps it stay fast without quickly draining fuel.

The jet uses thrust vectoring engines that allow sharp movement at very high altitude, even up to around 65,000 feet. Its real maximum speed is not fully public, but many estimates place it slightly above its official limit due to thermal restrictions rather than engine capacity.

(Photo: US Department of Defence)