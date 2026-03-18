Photos: Russian ‘floating time bomb’ roams Mediterranean – Italy on edge as disaster looms

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The Arctic Metagaz has been adrift for days without a crew. A drone attack ignited a fire onboard, forcing the 30-member crew to abandon the ship in lifeboats. Some members suffered burns, but all survived. The vessel now floats uncontrollably, carrying over 900 metric tonnes of diesel and more than 60,000 metric tonnes of LNG. It is a potential environmental disaster in the Mediterranean. (Photo: X)