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NewsPhotosPhotos: Russian ‘floating time bomb’ roams Mediterranean – Italy on edge as disaster looms
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Photos: Russian ‘floating time bomb’ roams Mediterranean – Italy on edge as disaster looms

A drifting Russian tanker has become a floating environmental disaster in the Mediterranean. Damaged in a drone strike on March 3, the Arctic Metagaz now moves uncontrolled between Italy and Malta. Loaded with diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG), the ship threatens coastal communities, marine life and tourism. This photo gallery tracks the tanker’s journey, the damage it sustained and the urgent international response to prevent catastrophe.

Updated:Mar 18, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
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The drifting titan

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The drifting titan

The Arctic Metagaz has been adrift for days without a crew. A drone attack ignited a fire onboard, forcing the 30-member crew to abandon the ship in lifeboats. Some members suffered burns, but all survived. The vessel now floats uncontrollably, carrying over 900 metric tonnes of diesel and more than 60,000 metric tonnes of LNG. It is a potential environmental disaster in the Mediterranean. (Photo: X)

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Visible damage

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Aerial images reveal the ship’s left side is badly damaged, with a large hole and blackened and twisted metal. A thin layer of oily residue spreads across the water around the tanker. Experts warn this indicates the early stages of pollution, potentially threatening marine ecosystems in one of the Mediterranean’s most sensitive zones. (Photo: Reuters)

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Environmental time bomb

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Italian authorities call the tanker a “floating time bomb”. If winds change, the vessel could drift closer to Italy’s coast, escalating the risk of oil or gas leaks. The combination of diesel and LNG onboard could trigger fires, explosions and toxic gas clouds, threatening both the environment and human populations.

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Russia and the drone strike

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Moscow claims the vessel was hit by maritime and aerial drones. Russia evacuated the crew to Benghazi, Libya, with help from its embassy. Russian officials labelled the strike a terrorist attack and a violation of international law. European nations have not so far issued statements condemning the attack. (Photo: Reuters)

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International response

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Italy held an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, including the ministers of defense, foreign affairs and maritime security. Experts concluded that towing the tanker to a port could be more dangerous than leaving it at sea. Tugboats and pollution-control equipment are on standby, but the window for safe action is narrowing. (Photo: Reuters)

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Malta’s precautionary measures

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Malta has deployed specialised rescue teams to assess whether the vessel should be pulled to port or sunk in deep water. Both options carry high environmental risks. Authorities are monitoring the tanker and ready to act if it comes near the coast. (Photo: X)

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Ecological impact

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Conservationists warn of serious harm to marine life. The Mediterranean waters around Italy and Malta host bluefin tuna and swordfish. Fuel or LNG leaks could poison ecosystems, damage fisheries and affect tourism. The Arctic Metagaz incident highlights the lasting consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war and the risks posed by shadow fleets in international waters. (Photo: Instagram)

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