Photos: The Dutch mega dam PM Modi visited that has held back floods for 90 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands included a stop at one of the country’s most important engineering works, the Afsluitdijk Dam. Stretching across Dutch waters for nearly 30 kilometres, the structure is more than a road. It is a long sea barrier that has protected large parts of the Netherlands from flooding for over nine decades and continues to be an important part of the country’s water system. Built in the early 20th century, it is seen as one of the country’s biggest achievements in water management and flood control.
The structure is more than a road across water. Below is a closer look at the structure, how it was built, and why it still matters in Dutch daily life.
Here is a look at why the Afsluitdijk Dam still holds such importance for the Netherlands even after 90 years.
The dam that changed the Netherlands
The Afsluitdijk, which means ‘Enclosing Dam’, was built between 1927 and 1932 after repeated flooding created serious concerns across the Netherlands. The country has always faced the challenge of living below sea level, so flood protection has become essential for daily life and survival.
The project became one of the largest sea defence structures ever built in Europe at the time. Even today, it stands as a symbol of Dutch engineering and long-term planning.
(Photo: X/ANI)
A 30-km wall against the sea
The structure stretches for around 30 kilometres and cuts across what was once known as the Zuiderzee. The dam separated the open saltwater area connected to the North Sea from inland freshwater regions.
After construction, the outer part became the Wadden Sea, while the inner section turned into the IJsselmeer, now the Netherlands’ largest freshwater lake. This transformation changed both the Dutch coastline and the country’s water system.
(Photo: X)
Built to stop deadly floods
The reason behind the construction was the repeated flooding that affected large areas near the coast. Storm surges from the North Sea had caused destruction for years before the Dutch government decided to build a permanent barrier.
The Afsluitdijk reduced the threat from rising sea waters and gave the Netherlands greater control over its coastal regions. The project later became an example for other countries working on flood protection systems.
(Photo: DD News Screen Grab)
The dam grew taller over time
The original height of the dam ranged between 6.7 metres and 7.4 metres above Amsterdam Ordnance Datum, depending on the section. After the deadly North Sea Flood of 1953, Dutch authorities began raising and strengthening the structure further.
Several upgrades were carried out over the years as part of regular maintenance and safety planning. The changing climate and rising sea levels also pushed the Netherlands to continue improving its flood defence systems.
(Photo: X)
Fixing a problem for marine life
When the dam was first built, it blocked the natural movement of fish between saltwater and freshwater regions. Over time, this became an environmental concern.
To solve the problem, Dutch authorities later added a fish migration river. This new passage now allows fish to travel between the Wadden Sea, the IJsselmeer and inland waterways. The move was aimed at balancing flood protection with environmental needs.
(Photo: DD Sreen Grab)
Also a highway
The Afsluitdijk is not only a sea barrier. It also serves as a transport route inside the Netherlands.
The Rijksweg A7 highway runs across the structure and connects Amsterdam and North Holland with the northern provinces of Friesland and Groningen. The road is also an important route towards northern Germany and makes the dam an important part of Dutch transport infrastructure.
(Photo: Meta)
Why PM Modi’s visit drew attention
PM Modi’s visit to the Afsluitdijk highlighted India’s interest in advanced infrastructure, water management and climate-related engineering projects. The Netherlands is known for its expertise in flood control, coastal protection and water technology.
The visit also pointed to how countries facing climate and environmental challenges are increasingly looking at large-scale engineering solutions to protect cities, coastlines and livelihoods.
(Photo: DD Screen Grab)
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