Photos: The Dutch mega dam PM Modi visited that has held back floods for 90 years

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands included a stop at one of the country’s most important engineering works, the Afsluitdijk Dam. Stretching across Dutch waters for nearly 30 kilometres, the structure is more than a road. It is a long sea barrier that has protected large parts of the Netherlands from flooding for over nine decades and continues to be an important part of the country’s water system. Built in the early 20th century, it is seen as one of the country’s biggest achievements in water management and flood control.

The structure is more than a road across water. Below is a closer look at the structure, how it was built, and why it still matters in Dutch daily life.

Here is a look at why the Afsluitdijk Dam still holds such importance for the Netherlands even after 90 years.