Planning a foreign trip this summer? These are the top 7 visa-free countries for Indians
If you are planning a summer beach vacation and explore international destinations without the hassle of visa applications. Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to around 25–30 countries, according to the latest Henley Passport Index and government data.
If you are looking for a mix of beaches, culture, adventure, and relaxation. Here are seven of the most popular and accessible visa-free destinations ideal for a summer getaway for Indians.
Thailand remains the undisputed favourite among Indian travellers. Beaches in Phuket and Pattaya, vibrant streets of Bangkok, and cultural wonders in Chiang Mai attract millions every year. Summer offers fewer crowds in some regions and great deals on hotels and flights. Direct flights are widely available from major Indian cities. It offers visa-free entry for up to 60 days, extendable by a further 30, giving ample time to explore this South Asian jewel. (Image: Freepik)
A melting pot of cultures, Malaysia offers stunning beaches in Langkawi, modern cities like Kuala Lumpur, and nature escapes in Borneo. If you are a food lover, you will enjoy the diverse cuisine. Visa-free access and excellent connectivity from India make it a hassle-free summer pick. As per the Malaysian government policy, Indian citizens must complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) at least three days before arrival. (Image: Freepik)
For those seeking a far-flung tropical paradise, Fiji is the choice for you. Its turquoise waters, coral reefs, and island-hopping adventures offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s a bucket-list destination for summer beach lovers. Visa-free entry for Indians allows a generous stay, though flights usually involve one or two connections. (Image: Freepik)
This Indian Ocean island paradise is ideal for a luxurious beach vacation. Crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches, and water sports make it a top summer destination. Indians enjoy visa-free entry for 60 to 90 days, and direct flights from major cities make it convenient. It’s also great for honeymooners and families. (Image: Freepik)
Nestled in the Indian Ocean, it is one of the most underrated travel destinations. According to the Seychelles Tourism Board, Indian citizens are allowed a visa-free stay for up to 90 days. Making it among the longest permitted stays of any visa-free destination available to Indian passport holders.
This archipelago of 115 islands is known for its untouched beaches, granite boulders, and rich marine life. It’s perfect for a romantic or relaxing summer break. (Image: Freepik)
If you are a trekking freak and love mountains, Nepal is best suited for you. A short flight or scenic road trip away, it is perfect for a quick summer escape. From the bustling streets of Kathmandu and Pokhara’s lakeside views to trekking in the Himalayas, it offers adventure, spirituality, and affordability. Indians can enter with just a passport or even a Voter ID, no visa required. (Image: Freepik)
Sri Lanka is one of the most accessible and attractive destinations for Indian passport holders. Currently, Indians enjoy visa-free entry or a free Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which is typically approved instantly or granted on arrival with minimal documentation. Combined with short flight durations, makes Sri Lanka an ideal choice for both quick getaways and longer summer vacations.
Packed with remarkable diversity into a compact area. One can enjoy pristine golden beaches and turquoise waters in the south at Mirissa, Unawatuna, and Bentota, misty tea plantations and scenic train rides in the central highlands, and thrilling wildlife safaris in national parks like Yala and Udawalawe, home to elephants, leopards, and sloth bears.
History and culture enthusiasts will love exploring ancient temples and UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, and the sacred city of Kandy, famous for the Temple of the Tooth. Adventure seekers can try surfing, whale watching, hiking, or scuba diving, while food lovers can indulge in fresh seafood, aromatic curries, and world-famous Ceylon tea. (Image: Freepik)
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