Planning a foreign trip this summer? These are the top 7 visa-free countries for Indians

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Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is one of the most accessible and attractive destinations for Indian passport holders. Currently, Indians enjoy visa-free entry or a free Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which is typically approved instantly or granted on arrival with minimal documentation. Combined with short flight durations, makes Sri Lanka an ideal choice for both quick getaways and longer summer vacations.

Packed with remarkable diversity into a compact area. One can enjoy pristine golden beaches and turquoise waters in the south at Mirissa, Unawatuna, and Bentota, misty tea plantations and scenic train rides in the central highlands, and thrilling wildlife safaris in national parks like Yala and Udawalawe, home to elephants, leopards, and sloth bears.

History and culture enthusiasts will love exploring ancient temples and UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, and the sacred city of Kandy, famous for the Temple of the Tooth. Adventure seekers can try surfing, whale watching, hiking, or scuba diving, while food lovers can indulge in fresh seafood, aromatic curries, and world-famous Ceylon tea. (Image: Freepik)