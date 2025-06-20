photoDetails

Planning A Trip This Rainy Season? Don’t Miss These Travel Safety Tips

Planning a trip during the rainy season can be exciting, but safety should come first. Always check weather forecasts, pack waterproof essentials, and avoid flood-prone areas.Always use reliable transport, stay hydrated, and eat safely. Carry a first-aid kit and keep emergency contacts handy. Let someone know your travel plans to stay prepared for any unexpected weather challenges. As it is very important to take care of yourself while having fun.

Anaika Sohal | Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Check Weather Forecasts in Advance: 1 / 8 Before travelling anywhere in heavy rain always check the weather forecast for your destination. Sudden rainstorms, landslides, or flooding can disrupt travel plans. Being informed already helps you pack appropriately and avoid high-risk areas.

Pack Waterproof Essentials: 2 / 8 Always carry raincoats, waterproof shoes, and plastic covers for electronics and a sturdy umbrella and quick-dry clothing can make a huge difference in comfort and safety when you're caught in a sudden downpour.

Avoid Flood-Prone Areas: 3 / 8 If you plan a trip, research places prone to flooding or landslides and especially if you're traveling to hilly or coastal areas. Avoid venturing into such zones which are flood-prones even if the rain seems mild at first.

Keep Emergency Contacts Handy: 4 / 8 During any emergency during monsoon seasons save local emergency numbers, your hotel's contact, and family/friends' numbers on paper and phones as unpredictable monsoon conditions can affect mobile connectivity and access to help.

Use Reliable Transportation: 5 / 8 Never prefer your vehicle during monsoon, always stick to trusted cab services or well-maintained rental vehicles. Wet and slippery roads have increased the risk of accidents and so make sure your mode of transport is rain-ready and insured.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Safe: 6 / 8 This weather may lead to lower water intake, so you should always carry a reusable water bottle and specially avoid street food, which can spoil quickly in damp conditions, increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses and making you sick.

Carry a Basic First-Aid Kit: 7 / 8 During the rainy season there are many chances of getting minor wounds and that wounds could be prone to infection, so it's best to be prepared before including antiseptics, insect repellent, motion sickness tablets, and waterproof bandages.