Politics gone to the dogs? Inside the town run by a golden retriever

photoDetails

english

3028752

In Idyllwild, California, the mayor is a golden retriever named Max III. He holds official ceremonies, gets press coverage, and tourists travel thousands of miles just to meet him. This isn't fiction. It's real. For over a decade, this mountain town has elected dogs to lead, passed down the role through generations, and turned a fundraising gimmick into a beloved tradition. The story sounds absurd, a dog with political power, but the reality is even more interesting. It's about community, clever marketing, and how a simple idea can capture hearts worldwide.