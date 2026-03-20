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NewsPhotosPolitics gone to the dogs? Inside the town run by a golden retriever
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Politics gone to the dogs? Inside the town run by a golden retriever

In Idyllwild, California, the mayor is a golden retriever named Max III. He holds official ceremonies, gets press coverage, and tourists travel thousands of miles just to meet him. This isn't fiction. It's real. For over a decade, this mountain town has elected dogs to lead, passed down the role through generations, and turned a fundraising gimmick into a beloved tradition. The story sounds absurd, a dog with political power, but the reality is even more interesting. It's about community, clever marketing, and how a simple idea can capture hearts worldwide.

 

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
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The California Town Run by Dogs

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The California Town Run by Dogs

The California Town Run by Dogs

In Idyllwild, California, the mayor is a golden retriever named Max III. He holds official ceremonies, gets press coverage, and tourists travel thousands of miles just to meet him. This isn't fiction. It's real. For over a decade, this mountain town has elected dogs to lead, passed down the role through generations, and turned a fundraising gimmick into a beloved tradition. The story sounds absurd, a dog with political power, but the reality is even more interesting. It's about community, clever marketing, and how a simple idea can capture hearts worldwide.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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The Mayor

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The Mayor

Meet Mayor Max III

Max III became mayor in 2022, succeeding Max II who served for a decade. Before him, Max I started it all in 2012. Each transition includes swearing-in ceremonies, official announcements, and public celebrations.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Grok)

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The Origins

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The Origins

How a Dog Became Mayor

It started as a fundraising idea by a local animal rescue in 2012. Idyllwild is unincorporated, no official government. So residents held a mock election. Max I won. The tradition stuck, and donations poured in.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Grok)

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What the Mayor Actually Does

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What the Mayor Actually Does

Title A Ceremonial Role, Not Political

Text Max III doesn't govern or make decisions. Humans run everything; the 3,000 residents live normally. The mayor's position exists purely to raise money for animal welfare. It's symbolic, not administrative. But wildly popular.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Grok)

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The Tourism Draw

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The Tourism Draw

Visitors Flock to Meet the Dog Mayor

People visit Idyllwild for hiking, arts, and mountain air. But many come specifically for Mayor Max. They take photos, buy merchandise, and donate. The novelty brings attention and crucial funding for rescues.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Grok)

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Behind the Scenes

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Humans Handle the Real Work

Max's owners, Phyllis Mueller and Glenn Warren, manage operations. They coordinate events, handle media, and run the rescue. The dog gets the glory. The humans do the logistics. Classic political setup, honestly.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Grok)

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Golden retrieverAnimal rescueAnimal SanctuaryMiss California USA
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