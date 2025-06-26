Rain Brings Them Out: 8 Colorful Frogs That Appear Only During Monsoon
Malabar Gliding Frog:
This vibrant green frog with webbed red feet and a yellow belly is found in the Western Ghats and it uses its webbed limbs to glide from tree to tree and appears during the monsoon to breed in water-filled tree holes.
Amboli Bush Frog:
This species of frog is small but striking and known for its bright green color and distinctive calls during the rainy season. This frog is native to Maharashtra’s Amboli region and also its often spotted perched on leaves specially after sundown.
Coorg Yellow Bush Frog:
Coorg Yellow Bush Frog: This frog stays in the Coorg region, you can spot this frog with its bright yellow skin and specially as it appears during the monsoon for mating. The loud croaks of this frog can be heard through the coffee plantations and also the forested areas.
Kalakad Narrow-mouthed Frog:
These frogs can be found mainly in the southern Western Ghats and they are olive-green to brown in color with striking orange patches.They emerge from the forest floor to breed in temporary monsoon pools during rainy season.
Purple Frog:
These are the unique species of frogs and can be found rarely. They have a bloated body and pointed snout. And usually they spend most of their time underground and can only be seen on the surface during the monsoon season. And only for fews days to mate.
Golden-backed Frog:
These beautiful frogs are shiny and golden-striped and this frog thrives in rice paddies and wetlands especially during the rainy season. The golden back of these frogs helps to camouflage with reeds and grasses usually when they loudly call their mates to attract.
Wrinkled Balloon Frog:
They seem chubby with wrinkled skin and they appear the first heavy rains. They are also known for their balloon-like bodies. It lives in burrows and emerges at night during monsoon to feed and reproduce.
Ponmudi Bush Frog:
They are tiny and also brilliantly colored and they are endemic to the Ponmudi hills in Kerala. Also they show up only during the rainy season and are often heard more than they are seen. And the reason why they can be heard is because of their loud bell-like voice.
Trending Photos