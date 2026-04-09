Ranked: 7 longest staircases in the world; Not China or USA but THIS nation tops the list

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7 longest staircases in the world: The invention of lifts, escalators and travelators has made life easy for people who do not wish to use stairs. They are also beneficial for persons with disabilities or those facing health problems. While stairs are common across the world, there are many that are nearly impossible to climb in one go. There are a few stairways in the world which are known for their extreme length as they stretch up mountains, cliffs and towers, giving visitors a test of endurance. Here’s a ranked look at seven of the longest staircases in the world, measured by total step count: