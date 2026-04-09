Ranked: 7 longest staircases in the world; Not China or USA but THIS nation tops the list
7 longest staircases in the world: The invention of lifts, escalators and travelators has made life easy for people who do not wish to use stairs. They are also beneficial for persons with disabilities or those facing health problems. While stairs are common across the world, there are many that are nearly impossible to climb in one go. There are a few stairways in the world which are known for their extreme length as they stretch up mountains, cliffs and towers, giving visitors a test of endurance. Here’s a ranked look at seven of the longest staircases in the world, measured by total step count:
1. Niesen Stairway (Switzerland)
With a staggering 11,674 steps, the Niesen Stairway in Switzerland is the undisputed giant. Built alongside a funicular track, this staircase climbs relentlessly up the Niesen mountain. It’s not open to the public except during a brutal annual race—and for good reason.
2. Mount Tai (Taishan), China
Mount Tai or Taishan in China is one of the most famous and enduring as it has over 6,000 to around 7,200 steps. The climb takes around 4-6 hours and most people face fatigue during the climb up or down.
3. Service Stairway of Florli (Norway)
Service Stairway of Florli of Norway ranks second in the world with 4,444 steps. Originally constructed for a hydroelectric plant, this wooden staircase rises steeply from a fjord. It’s one of the longest wooden stairways in the world and is fully accessible for hikers.
4. Haiku Stairs (USA)
The Haiku Stairs of America have 3,922 steps. It’s also known as the Stairway to Heaven. This dramatic climb follows a ridgeline with jaw-dropping views. This is officially closed due to safety and legal concerns, but still legendary among adventurers.
5. Mount Huashan Plank Walk stairs (China)
Another Chinese hiking trail with over 2,500 steps, Mount Huashan Plank is known for its narrow paths and sheer drops. It isn’t just long—it’s nerve-wracking.
6. CN Tower stair climb (Canada)
Canada’s CN tower has around 1,776 steps and the only indoor climb in this list. It’s a straight vertical challenge inside one of the world’s tallest free-standing structures—popular for charity climbs and fitness events.
7. Tiger Cave Temple stairs (Thailand)
Thailand’s Tiger Cave temple stairs are brutally steep, with around 1,256 steps. Here, each step appears taller than the previous one and the humidity makes climbing even tougher.
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