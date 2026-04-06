Ranked: The 7 most powerful navies in the world
7 most powerful navies in the world: India on April 3 inducted fourth ship of the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) stealth frigates - INS Taragiri into the Indian Navy fleet. Indian Navy is also likely to go for a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in the coming years. As the world navies continue to add firepower to their fleets, the World Directory of Modern Warships and Submarines' latest April 2026 ranking of the world navies show the United States retaining the top rank, followed by China and Russia.
WDMMW ranking April 2026
The WDMMW ranking shows that counting ships alone doesn’t tell you who rules the seas anymore. What really matters is how far a navy can operate, how modern its fleet is, and whether it can actually fight and sustain itself in distant waters. That’s why some countries with fewer ships still rank higher than those with larger fleets. This list reflects that balance—numbers, technology, and real-world capability.
1. United States Navy
The United States Navy still sits comfortably at the top, and it’s not hard to see why. It operates 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, something no other country comes close to. The total units with the US Navy account to 232. In recent years, the navy has been steadily adding Ford-class carriers, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, alongside advanced Virginia-class submarines. These submarines are among the quietest and most capable ever built.
2. People's Liberation Army Chinese Navy
China’s navy has grown at a pace that’s hard to ignore with 405 units including ships and submarines. Over the last decade, it has turned into the largest navy in the world by number of vessels. But what’s more important is the shift toward quality. The induction of its third aircraft carrier, Fujian, marks a major step forward.
3. Russian Navy
With 283 units, Russia’s naval strength doesn’t lie in its surface fleet as much as it does underwater. Its nuclear submarine fleet is still one of the most powerful in the world. Russia has continued expansion of its navy and the recent induction of Borei-class ballistic missile submarines shows their strategic deterrence.
4. Indonesian Navy
Indonesia’s navy has left behind countries like India and France with 245 units in service. The country sits across some of the busiest and most critical sea lanes in the world and thus, a strong navy is at the core of their strategy.
5. Korean Navy
South Korea has surprised the world by quietly building one of the most advanced naval forces. Korean Navy’s destroyers rank among the most modern and are fitted with sophisticated missile defence systems. They have around 147 units in service. (Representative image)
6. Japanese Navy
Japan’s navy is less about size as its has 107 units in service and more about precision and technology. It has long been considered one of the best in anti-submarine warfare, a crucial capability in the Pacific. Japan is also working on converting its Izumo-class ships to operate F-35B fighter jets, effectively turning them into light aircraft carriers.
7. Indian Navy
India’s navy ranks 7th in the world, and its strategic deterrent posture has further strengthened after Operation Sindoor, when it was minutes away from hitting Pakistan. Indian Navy plans to have around 200 ships in its fleet, up from the current 100 by the 2030s.
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