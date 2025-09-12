Rapper Turned Nepal’s Favourite Politician: ‘The Rise Of Youth Icon’ As Kathmandu’s Most Popular Mayor, He Is…

photoDetails

english

Balen Shah, the mayor of Kathmandu, has quickly become one of Nepal’s most influential political figures. A rapper, structural engineer, and social worker before entering politics, Shah rose to prominence after winning the 2022 local elections as an independent candidate.

Known for his bold speeches and unconventional style, he challenged Nepal’s traditional party system and attracted strong support from young voters. His focus on transparency, accountability, and urban development has earned him praise.

Today, Balen Shah represents a new wave of leadership in Nepal, symbolising people’s demand for change and fresh politics.