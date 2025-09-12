Advertisement
NewsPhotosRapper Turned Nepal’s Favourite Politician: ‘The Rise Of Youth Icon’ As Kathmandu’s Most Popular Mayor, He Is…
Rapper Turned Nepal’s Favourite Politician: ‘The Rise Of Youth Icon’ As Kathmandu’s Most Popular Mayor, He Is…

Balen Shah, the mayor of Kathmandu, has quickly become one of Nepal’s most influential political figures. A rapper, structural engineer, and social worker before entering politics, Shah rose to prominence after winning the 2022 local elections as an independent candidate. 

Known for his bold speeches and unconventional style, he challenged Nepal’s traditional party system and attracted strong support from young voters. His focus on transparency, accountability, and urban development has earned him praise. 

Today, Balen Shah represents a new wave of leadership in Nepal, symbolising people’s demand for change and fresh politics.

 

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
Who is Balen Shah?

Who is Balen Shah?

Balen Shah, popularly known as Balendra Shah, is the current Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. He gained prominence as a political outsider and youth icon, representing a new generation of leadership in Nepal’s capital.

 

Early Life and Background

Nepal’s Favourite Politician

Born on 27 February 1990 in Kathmandu, Nepal, Balen Shah grew up in a modest family. He studied engineering and later earned his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

 

Journey Before Politics

Nepal’s Favourite Politician

Before entering politics, Balen was a rap artist, musician, and structural engineer. His work in civil engineering and construction projects earned him recognition locally, while his music career made him a youth icon.

 

Entry into Politics

Nepal’s Favourite Politician

Shah entered politics as an independent candidate, emphasising transparency, anti-corruption, and citizen-centered governance. He did productive work for politics and became a symbol of change in Kathmandu.

Mayoral Election Victory

Nepal’s Favourite Politician

In 2022, Balen Shah won the Kathmandu mayoral election. His victory was historic as an independent candidate, signaling a shift toward youth-led and reform-focused politics.

Governance Style and Initiatives

Nepal’s Favourite Politician

As Mayor, Shah is known for proactive urban development, road and drainage improvements, and efficient waste management projects. He leverages technology and public engagement to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.

Public Image and Popularity

Nepal’s Favourite Politician

Shah is admired for his straightforward style and approachability, appealing especially to youth and urban voters. His background in music and social media presence helped him connect with a broader demographic.

Significance in Nepali Politics

Nepal’s Favourite Politician

Balen Shah represents a new wave of independent, non-traditional politicians challenging the dominance of legacy parties in Nepal. (Image Credit: X)

Balen Shah youth iconRapper Turned PoliticianNepal Gen Z protestNepal politicsNepal's Youth Leader
