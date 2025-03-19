Reaching for the Skies: The World’s Tallest Statues You Must See
The world’s tallest statues are astonishing and stunning landmarks that symbolize history, spirituality, and national pride. These include the Statue of Unity that honors Sardar Patel, Laykyun Setkyar which is in Myanmar and represents Gautam Budha. Whereas Sendai Daikannon in Japan represents Buddhist ideals, Russia’s Peter the Great statue celebrates naval achievements, and last but not the least is the statue of Lord Shiva which is in Nathdwara.
Statue of Unity:
It’s the world's tallest statue with a height of 182 meters in the state of Gujarat, India. It honors Sardar Vallabbhai Patel who is the “Iron Man Of India”. It was designed by Indian sculptor Ram V. Sutar and was inaugurated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, it symbolizes national unity and attracts many visitors.
LayKyun Setkyar:
This is the world’s third-largest statue in the world and is situated in Myanmar. Its construction began in the year 1996 and was completed in the year 2008. It represents Gautam Budha and is considered one of the sacred pilgrimages in the world.
Ushiku Daibutsu:
This statue is located in Japan and stands at a height of 120m. It is made of bronze and depicts Amitabha Buddha. It was built to commemorate the birth of Shinran. It offers tourists a breathtaking view of the landscape.
Sendai Daikannon:
It is one of the tallest statues and is located in Japan. It portrays a women, the bodhisattva Byakue Kannon and this statue symbolises enlightenment and wisdom. Inside it houses many statues of Budhas and mythical kings.
‘Peter the Great’ statue:
This statue is located in Moscow, Russia, and is at a height of 98 meters. This monument celebrates the achievements of the Russian Tsar’s naval achievement. It was designed by a Georgian designer Zurab Tsereteli. Also, it is considered as most of the most debated statues in the world.
Spring Temple Buddha:
It is also known as Spring Temple Buddha and is located in China. It is at a height of 128 metres. It’s a copper statue that depicts the Vaircona Buddha and also it stands near a natural hot spring.
Statue of Belief:
This statue is also known as Vishwas Swaroopam and is a 112m giant statue of Lord Shiva. It is situated at Nathdwara in Rajasthan. This statue is so huge that the tourists who comes here can see it from a distance of 20km. Its interior has an exhibition hall and features Nandi.
