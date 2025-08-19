Advertisement
Remote Rails: Discovering The World’s Most Isolated Train Stations

Some railway stations in the world are located in very far-off places, away from busy cities and towns. They could be surrounded by nature, mountains, forests, or open land, and can be hard to reach. Check some of the most remote railway stations in the world: 

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Tibet: Tanggula Railway Station

Tanggula Railway Station, Tibet, China is the highest in the world at 5,068 m (16,627 ft) above sea level. 

Switzerland: Jungfraujoch Railway Station

Jungfraujoch Railway Station is popularly known as “Top of Europe” because it lies thousands of meters above sea level and is thus the highest railway station on the continent.

Scotland: Dunrobin Castle

According to reports, Dunrobin Castle Station was built as the private railway station of the Sutherland family and remains so to this day. 

Japan: Okuoikojo Station

Okuoikojo Station in Japan is one of the most remote stations in the world. 

UK: Dent Station

Dent Station was opened in the 1870s and lies on the Settle and Carlisle line. It serves the villages, including Dent and Cowgill. 

Czech Republic: Kácov Railway Station

Kácov railway station is an old and disused railway station that is on the list of remote stations. 

Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik

Remote Railway StationRemote Railway Stations Across World
