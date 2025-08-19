Remote Rails: Discovering The World’s Most Isolated Train Stations
Some railway stations in the world are located in very far-off places, away from busy cities and towns. They could be surrounded by nature, mountains, forests, or open land, and can be hard to reach. Check some of the most remote railway stations in the world:
Tibet: Tanggula Railway Station
Tanggula Railway Station, Tibet, China is the highest in the world at 5,068 m (16,627 ft) above sea level.
Switzerland: Jungfraujoch Railway Station
Jungfraujoch Railway Station is popularly known as “Top of Europe” because it lies thousands of meters above sea level and is thus the highest railway station on the continent.
Scotland: Dunrobin Castle
According to reports, Dunrobin Castle Station was built as the private railway station of the Sutherland family and remains so to this day.
Japan: Okuoikojo Station
Okuoikojo Station in Japan is one of the most remote stations in the world.
UK: Dent Station
Dent Station was opened in the 1870s and lies on the Settle and Carlisle line. It serves the villages, including Dent and Cowgill.
Czech Republic: Kácov Railway Station
Kácov railway station is an old and disused railway station that is on the list of remote stations.
