Responsible Nations Index 2026: Singapore tops World Ranking; India outsmarts China, Bangladesh, US
The Responsible Nations Index Report 2026 has been launched by the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF) on Thursday. The Index introduces a comprehensive global framework for assessing nations on parameters such as ethical governance, social well-being, environmental stewardship, and global responsibility, going beyond conventional indicators of power and economic prosperity. The Responsible Nations Index is the outcome of a three-year academic and policy research initiative led by the World Intellectual Foundation, with key scholarly contributions from Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai. India has been ranked 16th, the United States 66th and Pakistan 90th on the list. China ranks 68th on the list. Bangladesh ranks better than US and China at 42nd position.
Singapore At Top
Singapore has emerged as the most responsible nation in the world, securing Rank 1 in the Responsible Nations Index 2026 with an overall score of 0.61945, reflecting its strong performance in ethical governance, social well-being, environmental stewardship, and global responsibility.
Switzerland Follows
Switzerland has secured Rank 2 with an overall score of 0.58692, highlighting its consistent commitment to responsible governance, sustainable development, and international cooperation under the Responsible Nations Index framework.
Denmark At 3rd
Denmark ranks third globally, achieving an overall score of 0.58372, underscoring its leadership in social welfare systems, transparent governance, and environmental responsibility.
Cyprus Stuns
Cyprus has claimed Rank 4 with a score of 0.57737, marking its growing role as a responsible nation through improved governance standards and global engagement.
Sweden Sustains
Sweden stands at Rank 5 with an overall score of 0.57397, reaffirming its reputation for strong social well-being, ethical policymaking, and sustainability-driven governance.
Czechia Surprises
Czechia has been placed at Rank 6, earning a score of 0.57037, reflecting its balanced performance across governance, social development, and environmental stewardship parameters.
Belgian Wonder
Belgium ranks seventh globally with an overall score of 0.56900, demonstrating steady progress in responsible governance and commitment to global norms.
Austria At 8
Austria has secured Rank 8 with a score of 0.56645, highlighting its focus on ethical institutions, social stability, and environmental accountability.
Ireland Ranks 9th
Ireland occupies Rank 9 in the index, registering an overall score of 0.56336, driven by its emphasis on social well-being, democratic governance, and international responsibility.
Georgia In Top 10
Georgia completes the top ten, ranking 10th globally with a score of 0.55805, reflecting notable advancements in governance reforms and responsible national policies.
