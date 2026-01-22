Responsible Nations Index 2026: Singapore tops World Ranking; India outsmarts China, Bangladesh, US

photoDetails

The Responsible Nations Index Report 2026 has been launched by the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF) on Thursday. The Index introduces a comprehensive global framework for assessing nations on parameters such as ethical governance, social well-being, environmental stewardship, and global responsibility, going beyond conventional indicators of power and economic prosperity. The Responsible Nations Index is the outcome of a three-year academic and policy research initiative led by the World Intellectual Foundation, with key scholarly contributions from Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai. India has been ranked 16th, the United States 66th and Pakistan 90th on the list. China ranks 68th on the list. Bangladesh ranks better than US and China at 42nd position.