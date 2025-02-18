Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2860818https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/saphir-odoriko-route-ticket-price-cafeteria-timetable-japans-luxurious-train-offer-scenic-ride-2860818
NewsPhotosTHIS Is Japan's One Of Most Luxurious Trains With Private Cabins, Comfy Seats, Onboard Restaurant: Check Ticket Price, Route, Other Details THIS Is Japan's One Of Most Luxurious Trains With Private Cabins, Comfy Seats, Onboard Restaurant: Check Ticket Price, Route, Other Details
photoDetails

THIS Is Japan's One Of Most Luxurious Trains With Private Cabins, Comfy Seats, Onboard Restaurant: Check Ticket Price, Route, Other Details

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Saphir Odoriko - Japan's Luxurious Train

1/7
Saphir Odoriko - Japan's Luxurious Train

SAPHIR, the French word for sapphire, evokes the sparkling, bright sapphire blue of Izu’s ocean and sky. It adds a touch of high-class luxury to your journey, offering an elegant and unforgettable experience infused with stunning natural beauty.

Follow Us

Private Cabin With Six People Capacity

2/7

A Green Car private compartment for 1-6 people is available with the following costs: ¥41,820 for 6 people, ¥37,650 for 5, ¥33,480 for 4, and ¥29,310 for 3, from Tōkyō to Itō. It ensures a comfortable and cosy journey.

Follow Us

Tokyo to Ito Single Cabin Costs $54

3/7

The single cabin from Tokyo to Itō costs ¥8,470, which is approximately $55 or Rs 4,778.76 in India.

Follow Us

Restauraant

4/7

The cafeteria serves light meals and beverages that beautifully complement the elegant atmosphere of your journey.

Follow Us

Special Menu

5/7

Curated by Chef Miyuki Igarashi of the renowned Chinese restaurant "MIYU," these exclusive dishes are available only on the SAPHIR ODORIKO. Enjoy specialties like "Izusan Recovery" Sakura Shrimp Wonton and Noodle Soup, "Izusan Recovery" Yuzu Tantan Noodle Soup, MIYU Japanese Black Beef Ankake Curry, Miyu Chili Shrimp, Mango Cheesecake, and a Soft Drink Set, among many others.

 

Follow Us

Bathrooms Equipped With Amenities

6/7

The spacious bathrooms are fully equipped with amenities, featuring a barrier-free toilet for added comfort and accessibility.

 

Follow Us

Tokyo To Ito

7/7

Izu, rich in natural, cultural, and historical attractions, is easily accessible from the capital, making it a top destination for family and friends. Experience Izu’s beauty and elegance with the Saphir Odoriko, which provides stunning views throughout your journey. (Images: JR East official website)

Follow Us
JapanSaphir Odoriko
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Richest temples in india
These Are India's Five Richest Temples; Gold, Diamonds, Billions In Donations And....
camera icon7
title
gold in pakistan river
Gold Worth Pakistani Rupees 800,000,000,000 Found In Belly Of THIS Pakistan's River; People Stood In Line With Buckets For...
camera icon7
title
Most Expensive Penthouse In India
A White House At Top Of 400-Feet Tower...THIS $20 Million Penthouse Is Surrounded By Grassy Lawn, Has Swimming Pool, Is Owned By....
camera icon7
title
Lord Tungnath
7 Reasons To Visit A Hidden Gem Of Himalaya,Tungnath
camera icon12
title
Mountain Regions
Discover 10 Most Beautiful Mountain Regions In The World For Adventure Seekers And Nature Lovers
NEWS ON ONE CLICK