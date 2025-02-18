THIS Is Japan's One Of Most Luxurious Trains With Private Cabins, Comfy Seats, Onboard Restaurant: Check Ticket Price, Route, Other Details
Saphir Odoriko - Japan's Luxurious Train
SAPHIR, the French word for sapphire, evokes the sparkling, bright sapphire blue of Izu’s ocean and sky. It adds a touch of high-class luxury to your journey, offering an elegant and unforgettable experience infused with stunning natural beauty.
Private Cabin With Six People Capacity
A Green Car private compartment for 1-6 people is available with the following costs: ¥41,820 for 6 people, ¥37,650 for 5, ¥33,480 for 4, and ¥29,310 for 3, from Tōkyō to Itō. It ensures a comfortable and cosy journey.
Tokyo to Ito Single Cabin Costs $54
The single cabin from Tokyo to Itō costs ¥8,470, which is approximately $55 or Rs 4,778.76 in India.
Restauraant
The cafeteria serves light meals and beverages that beautifully complement the elegant atmosphere of your journey.
Special Menu
Curated by Chef Miyuki Igarashi of the renowned Chinese restaurant "MIYU," these exclusive dishes are available only on the SAPHIR ODORIKO. Enjoy specialties like "Izusan Recovery" Sakura Shrimp Wonton and Noodle Soup, "Izusan Recovery" Yuzu Tantan Noodle Soup, MIYU Japanese Black Beef Ankake Curry, Miyu Chili Shrimp, Mango Cheesecake, and a Soft Drink Set, among many others.
Bathrooms Equipped With Amenities
The spacious bathrooms are fully equipped with amenities, featuring a barrier-free toilet for added comfort and accessibility.
Tokyo To Ito
Izu, rich in natural, cultural, and historical attractions, is easily accessible from the capital, making it a top destination for family and friends. Experience Izu’s beauty and elegance with the Saphir Odoriko, which provides stunning views throughout your journey. (Images: JR East official website)
