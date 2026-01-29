Saudi Arabia has 3.5 Crore people but not a single river; their ocean-water technology now fills 400 Olympic pools every day to keep them alive

photoDetails

english

3011451

Imagine a country larger than Alaska, home to 35 million people, without a single flowing river or stream. Welcome to Saudi Arabia, where over 90% of the land is unforgiving desert, receiving less rainfall than Death Valley. Yet gleaming cities with millions thrive in this barren landscape. How? The kingdom has mastered the impossible: turning seawater into survival. Through the world's most ambitious desalination program, Saudi Arabia literally drinks the ocean, producing enough fresh water daily to fill hundreds of Olympic pools. This is the extraordinary story of human ingenuity conquering nature's harshest challenge.