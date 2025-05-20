Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2903530https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/say-hi-to-worlds-smallest-snake-which-is-just-4-inches-long-wide-as-a-spaghetti-noodle-see-amazingly-shocking-pics-of-barbados-threadsnake-2903530
NewsPhotosSay Hi To World's Smallest Snake Which Is Just 4 Inches Long, Wide As A Spaghetti Noodle, See AMAZINGLY Shocking Pics Of Barbados Threadsnake!
photoDetails

Say Hi To World's Smallest Snake Which Is Just 4 Inches Long, Wide As A Spaghetti Noodle, See AMAZINGLY Shocking Pics Of Barbados Threadsnake!

Meet World's Smallest Snake: The Barbados threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae) is a species of threadsnake which is the smallest known snake species.

Updated:May 20, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us

This is World's Smallest Snake

1/7
This is World's Smallest Snake

World's Smallest Snake: The Barbados threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae) is a species of threadsnake which is said to be the smallest known snake species. It's found on the Caribbean islands of Barbados and Anguilla. It was first identified as a separate species in 2008 by S. Blair Hedges, a herpetologist from Pennsylvania State University. Let's check out some shockingly amazing pictures of the 'smallest snake in the world'.

(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia/Instagram)

Follow Us

What Smallest Snake Eats

2/7
What Smallest Snake Eats

T. carlae is thought to feed primarily on a diet of termites and ant larvae.

Follow Us

Size Of The Smallest Snake

3/7
Size Of The Smallest Snake

The average total length (including tail) of T. carlae adults is approximately 10 cm (3.94 inches), with the largest specimen found to date measuring 10.4 cm (4.09 inches) in total length.

Follow Us

Shocking Pics Of Barbados Threadsnake

4/7
Shocking Pics Of Barbados Threadsnake

The snake is thought to be near the lower size limit for snakes, as young snakes need to attain a certain minimum size to find suitable food.

Follow Us

Smallest Snake in the world

5/7
Smallest Snake in the world

Hedges named the new species of snake in honor of his wife, Carla Ann Hass, a herpetologist who was part of the discovery team.

Follow Us

Snake Wide as spaghetti noodle

6/7
Snake Wide as spaghetti noodle

The Barbados threadsnake was first identified as a separate species in 2008 by S. Blair Hedges, a herpetologist from Pennsylvania State University. The snake is said by Hedges to be "about as wide as a spaghetti noodle."

Follow Us

Tetracheilostoma carlae

7/7
Tetracheilostoma carlae

As per wikipedia information, the Threadsnakes (Leptotyphlopidae) are oviparous, laying eggs to reproduce. The female of this snake species, T. carlae, produces only one large egg at a time. The emerging offspring is about half the length of the mother.

Follow Us
world's smallest snakemeet World's Smallest SnakeSmallest SnakeSmallest Snake picsBarbados Threadsnakeworld newstrending picsSnake picsmost deadly snakesVasuki pics
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals: Ayush Mhatre As Opener, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
camera icon5
title
angry zodiac signs
People With THESE Zodiacs Get Angry Very Easily
camera icon7
title
Sumeyye Erdoğan
Meet Sumeyye Erdoğan, Daughter Of Turkish President, Facing Heat In India Over Her Ties With Celebi
camera icon12
title
Edible flowers
10 Edible Flowers That Taste As Good As They Look
camera icon7
title
tollywood trivia
This South Indian Actress Was Born To Muslim Father, Converted To Christianity, Married A Tamil Superstar And Did One Bollywood Film — Guess Who She Is?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK