World's Smallest Snake: The Barbados threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae) is a species of threadsnake which is said to be the smallest known snake species. It's found on the Caribbean islands of Barbados and Anguilla. It was first identified as a separate species in 2008 by S. Blair Hedges, a herpetologist from Pennsylvania State University. Let's check out some shockingly amazing pictures of the 'smallest snake in the world'.

(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia/Instagram)