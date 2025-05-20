Say Hi To World's Smallest Snake Which Is Just 4 Inches Long, Wide As A Spaghetti Noodle, See AMAZINGLY Shocking Pics Of Barbados Threadsnake!
Meet World's Smallest Snake: The Barbados threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae) is a species of threadsnake which is the smallest known snake species.
This is World's Smallest Snake
World's Smallest Snake: The Barbados threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae) is a species of threadsnake which is said to be the smallest known snake species. It's found on the Caribbean islands of Barbados and Anguilla. It was first identified as a separate species in 2008 by S. Blair Hedges, a herpetologist from Pennsylvania State University. Let's check out some shockingly amazing pictures of the 'smallest snake in the world'.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia/Instagram)
What Smallest Snake Eats
T. carlae is thought to feed primarily on a diet of termites and ant larvae.
Size Of The Smallest Snake
The average total length (including tail) of T. carlae adults is approximately 10 cm (3.94 inches), with the largest specimen found to date measuring 10.4 cm (4.09 inches) in total length.
Shocking Pics Of Barbados Threadsnake
The snake is thought to be near the lower size limit for snakes, as young snakes need to attain a certain minimum size to find suitable food.
Smallest Snake in the world
Hedges named the new species of snake in honor of his wife, Carla Ann Hass, a herpetologist who was part of the discovery team.
Snake Wide as spaghetti noodle
The Barbados threadsnake was first identified as a separate species in 2008 by S. Blair Hedges, a herpetologist from Pennsylvania State University. The snake is said by Hedges to be "about as wide as a spaghetti noodle."
Tetracheilostoma carlae
As per wikipedia information, the Threadsnakes (Leptotyphlopidae) are oviparous, laying eggs to reproduce. The female of this snake species, T. carlae, produces only one large egg at a time. The emerging offspring is about half the length of the mother.
Trending Photos