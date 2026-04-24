Planet bigger than earth but without any land: Meet the ocean world 100 light-years away
Scientists from the Universite de Montreal, led by Charles Cadieux, have uncovered a mysterious super-Earth nearly 100 light-years away that may be covered entirely by water. Named TOI-1452 b, this strange world could hide vast global oceans with little or no land at all, making it one of the most intriguing planets discovered beyond our solar system.
Water world
Scientists from the Universite de Montreal, led by Charles Cadieux, discovered a super-Earth located nearly 100 light-years away that may be covered entirely by water. The planet orbits a small red dwarf star and has quickly become one of the most interesting planets discovered beyond our solar system. The astronomy community, following standard exoplanet naming rules, has named the planet “TOI-1452 b.”
Bigger Than Earth
The super planet is about 1.7 times wider than Earth and nearly five times heavier. Despite its larger size, its lower density suggests that it may not be made mostly of rock like our planet. (Photo: Freepik)
No Land, Only Water?
Scientists believe TOI-1452 b could be a “water world,” meaning that the planet is likely to be covered by a huge global ocean, with little or no land visible on the surface. (Photo: Freepik)
A Deep Ocean Planet
Compared to Earth, studies suggest that nearly 20 to 30 percent of the planet’s total mass could be water. Notably, Earth has less than 1 percent water by mass, making TOI-1452 b very different from our home planet. (Photo: Freepik)
Can Life Exist There?
Even though TOI-1452 b lies near the habitable zone, where temperatures may allow liquid water, it orbits a red dwarf star, which can produce strong flares and make life difficult for living organisms. (Photo: Freepik)
A Big Target for Scientists
Because of its possible oceans and nearby location, TOI-1452 b is a major target for future studies. Powerful telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope may soon reveal more secrets about this mysterious world. (Photo: Freepik)
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