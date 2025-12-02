Advertisement
Send Your Name Around The Moon! NASA’s Artemis II To Fly Over 900,000 Names In 2026, Here’s How You Can Join The Mission

NASA’s Artemis II mission will carry four astronauts, and nearly a million names, on a historic journey around the Moon in 2026. Here’s how you can submit your name and be part of humanity’s next giant leap.

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
NASA’s Next Big Leap Toward the Moon

1/13
NASA’s Next Big Leap Toward the Moon

NASA is preparing to send four astronauts on Artemis II, the first crewed flight under the Artemis campaign. This mission will take humans around the Moon and back, the first time since Apollo. And this time, NASA is inviting the public to join the journey symbolically by sending their names along for the ride.

Four Astronauts Leading the Mission

2/13
Four Astronauts Leading the Mission

The Artemis II crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will be the first humans to fly aboard the powerful SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, and newly developed support systems.

 

Why This Mission Matters for the Future

3/13
Why This Mission Matters for the Future

Artemis II is not just a lunar flyby, it is a crucial test of NASA’s deep-space capabilities. The mission will pave the way for future lunar landings and the long-term goal of sending astronauts to Mars.

Your Name Will Be Stored on an SD Card in Orion

4/13
Your Name Will Be Stored on an SD Card in Orion

NASA is allowing the public to submit their names, which will be stored on an SD card inside the Orion spacecraft. When Artemis II launches in 2026, your name will orbit the Moon alongside the astronauts.

5/13

Have a look at the pass here!

The Mission Timeline and Launch Date

6/13
The Mission Timeline and Launch Date

The 10-day mission is scheduled to launch no later than April 2026 from Launch Complex 39 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Once in space, the crew will begin vital spacecraft checks before heading toward the Moon.

Testing Orion Before Leaving Earth’s Orbit

7/13
Testing Orion Before Leaving Earth’s Orbit

During the first two days, astronauts will manually test Orion’s handling systems near Earth. These checkouts ensure the spacecraft is ready for the challenging journey into deep space.

The Astronauts’ Lunar Journey Explained

8/13
The Astronauts’ Lunar Journey Explained

Orion’s service module will perform a powerful translunar injection burn, sending the crew on a four-day journey around the far side of the Moon. At its farthest point, the spacecraft will travel over 230,000 miles from Earth and 4,600 miles beyond the Moon.

Scientific Payloads and Deep-Space Experiments

9/13
Scientific Payloads and Deep-Space Experiments

Several scientific payloads will accompany the mission, studying radiation, human health, behavior, and space communications. These findings will directly support future Moon and Mars missions.

A High-Speed Return to Earth

10/13
A High-Speed Return to Earth

After completing the lunar loop, Orion will reenter Earth’s atmosphere at incredible speeds. The mission will end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, where NASA and the Department of Defense will recover the crew and spacecraft.

How to Sign Up and Send Your Name

11/13
How to Sign Up and Send Your Name

NASA’s “Send Your Name with Artemis” campaign allows anyone worldwide to participate for free. Simply visit NASA’s official submission page, enter your name, and receive a downloadable “boarding pass.” Your name will then be included among the 900,000+ entries flying to the Moon.

Here's the website

12/13

NASA shared a post on X and wrote, "When Artemis II lifts off next year, more than 900,000 names will be aboard—and yours (or your friend's, or your pet's...) could be one of them. Register today: http://go.nasa.gov/artemisnames"

13/13

(Pic Credits: NASA, Freepik)

