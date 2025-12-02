Send Your Name Around The Moon! NASA’s Artemis II To Fly Over 900,000 Names In 2026, Here’s How You Can Join The Mission
NASA’s Artemis II mission will carry four astronauts, and nearly a million names, on a historic journey around the Moon in 2026. Here’s how you can submit your name and be part of humanity’s next giant leap.
NASA’s Next Big Leap Toward the Moon
NASA is preparing to send four astronauts on Artemis II, the first crewed flight under the Artemis campaign. This mission will take humans around the Moon and back, the first time since Apollo. And this time, NASA is inviting the public to join the journey symbolically by sending their names along for the ride.
Four Astronauts Leading the Mission
The Artemis II crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will be the first humans to fly aboard the powerful SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, and newly developed support systems.
Why This Mission Matters for the Future
Artemis II is not just a lunar flyby, it is a crucial test of NASA’s deep-space capabilities. The mission will pave the way for future lunar landings and the long-term goal of sending astronauts to Mars.
Your Name Will Be Stored on an SD Card in Orion
NASA is allowing the public to submit their names, which will be stored on an SD card inside the Orion spacecraft. When Artemis II launches in 2026, your name will orbit the Moon alongside the astronauts.
The Mission Timeline and Launch Date
The 10-day mission is scheduled to launch no later than April 2026 from Launch Complex 39 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Once in space, the crew will begin vital spacecraft checks before heading toward the Moon.
Testing Orion Before Leaving Earth’s Orbit
During the first two days, astronauts will manually test Orion’s handling systems near Earth. These checkouts ensure the spacecraft is ready for the challenging journey into deep space.
The Astronauts’ Lunar Journey Explained
Orion’s service module will perform a powerful translunar injection burn, sending the crew on a four-day journey around the far side of the Moon. At its farthest point, the spacecraft will travel over 230,000 miles from Earth and 4,600 miles beyond the Moon.
Scientific Payloads and Deep-Space Experiments
Several scientific payloads will accompany the mission, studying radiation, human health, behavior, and space communications. These findings will directly support future Moon and Mars missions.
A High-Speed Return to Earth
After completing the lunar loop, Orion will reenter Earth’s atmosphere at incredible speeds. The mission will end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, where NASA and the Department of Defense will recover the crew and spacecraft.
How to Sign Up and Send Your Name
NASA’s “Send Your Name with Artemis” campaign allows anyone worldwide to participate for free. Simply visit NASA’s official submission page, enter your name, and receive a downloadable “boarding pass.” Your name will then be included among the 900,000+ entries flying to the Moon.
NASA shared a post on X and wrote, "When Artemis II lifts off next year, more than 900,000 names will be aboard—and yours (or your friend's, or your pet's...) could be one of them. Register today: http://go.nasa.gov/artemisnames"
