The country where one city owns 87% of the land and runs the entire nation
Millions of people book flights to Dubai every year. They post photos from the Burj Khalifa, shop at massive malls, and stay in luxury hotels. But most of them couldn't tell you what country they're actually in. Or that Dubai is just one piece of a much larger puzzle.
The United Arab Emirates isn't a city. It's a country, a federation formed in 1971 on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Spanning roughly 83,600 square kilometers, it's about the size of Austria, made up of seven separate territories called emirates.
Each emirate operates like a mini-state with its own hereditary ruler, known as a Sheikh. These seven leaders come together to form the Federal Supreme Council, the highest governing body in the nation. Together, they elect a president and by tradition, that role always goes to the ruler of the largest emirate.
That emirate is Abu Dhabi. Covering nearly 87% of the UAE's total land area, Abu Dhabi is both the name of the emirate and its capital city. The city of Abu Dhabi also serves as the national capital, where the federal government operates and major political decisions are made.
Dubai is different. It's a separate emirate with its own ruler and its own city of the same name. While Abu Dhabi holds the political power and oil wealth, Dubai built its reputation on tourism, trade, and architectural ambition.
Dubai is home to the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building on Earth. The Dubai Mall, which covers more ground than Vatican City. And the Palm Jumeirah, artificial islands shaped like palm trees jutting into the Persian Gulf. These landmarks made Dubai globally recognizable, but they're all within one emirate of a seven-emirate nation.
So when someone says they're visiting "Dubai," they're visiting one city in one emirate. The UAE is the entire country. And Abu Dhabi? That's the emirate running the show—and the capital city where it all happens.
