Shark Awareness Day: 7 Weirdest Species That Actually Exist
Shark Awareness Day sheds light on the ocean’s most misunderstood predators by highlighting 7 of the weirdest shark species that truly exist. From the goblin shark with its protruding jaws to the sawshark with its chainsaw-like snout, these 7 bizarre creatures showcase the diversity of marine life. The list of 7 also features the frilled shark, cookiecutter shark, and others with strange looks and behaviors, reminding us how little we know about the deep sea and why shark conservation matters.
Goblin Shark (Mitsukurina owstoni)
Goblin Shark (Mitsukurina owstoni)
It is known as a “living fossil.” This rare deep-sea shark has an elongated, flat snout and terrifying protrusible jaws that shoot out lightning-fast to snatch prey. Its pinkish, translucent skin gives it a ghostly appearance, and it can grow up to 12 feet long. It’s found in deep waters off Japan, the Gulf of Mexico, and South Africa.
Frilled Shark (Chlamydoselachus anguineus)
Frilled Shark (Chlamydoselachus anguineus)
This serpent-like shark dates back 80 million years and has a long, eel-like body with six pairs of frilly gills. It has over 300 needle-sharp teeth arranged in 25 rows, designed to trap squid and fish like a Venus flytrap. It’s found in the deep Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, rarely seen by humans.
Wobbegong Shark (Family: Orectolobidae)
Wobbegong Shark (Family: Orectolobidae)
They are often called “carpet sharks.” Wobbegongs have flat bodies, wild patterns, and fleshy whisker-like lobes around their mouths that help them blend into the sea floor. They lie in ambush, waiting for prey to swim too close. It’s found in tropical and subtropical waters, especially around Australia and Southeast Asia.
Hammerhead Shark (Family: Sphyrnidae)
Hammerhead Shark (Family: Sphyrnidae)
Their iconic T-shaped head, or cephalofoil, gives them 360-degree vision and enhanced electroreception, helping them detect stingrays hidden under sand. Their head also aids in tight turns and balance during hunting. It’s found in warm, coastal waters worldwide.
Cookiecutter Shark (Isistius brasiliensis)
Cookiecutter Shark (Isistius brasiliensis)
It is small but terrifying, and this shark only grows about 20 inches, but it bites perfect circular chunks out of whales, dolphins, and even submarines. It uses glowing patches on its belly to lure prey. It’s found in tropical and deep ocean waters around the world.
Sawshark (Family: Pristiophoridae)
Sawshark (Family: Pristiophoridae)
With a long, saw-like snout lined with teeth, Sawsharks slash through schools of fish like underwater swordsmen. Their rostrum (snout) also has sensory barbels to detect movement in murky water. It’s found in the western Pacific and Indian Oceans.
Megamouth Shark (Megachasma pelagios)
Megamouth Shark (Megachasma pelagios)
This rarely seen deep-sea shark has a massive, gaping mouth used to filter plankton and jellyfish, much like a whale shark. Its rubbery lips and glowing mouth lining help attract prey in pitch-black waters. It’s found in the deep Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, and it has only been around 100 sightings ever recorded.
Trending Photos