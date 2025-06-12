1 / 6

Indians have migrated globally to almost every nook and corner of the world, or wait, that's what we think. Hinduism has approximately 1.2 billion followers worldwide which makes almost 15% of the world's population. After Islam and Christianity, Hinduism is the third largest religion in the world. But do you know there exists not 1 or 2 but 5 countries with no Indian or Hindu population. Let' find out which one are these: