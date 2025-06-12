Advertisement
SHOCKING! Not 1 But 5 Countries With ZERO Hindu Population, No Indian Resident In These Popular Places...It's Not What You Think
photoDetails

SHOCKING! Not 1 But 5 Countries With ZERO Hindu Population, No Indian Resident In These Popular Places...It's Not What You Think

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Countries With ZERO Hindu Population

Countries With ZERO Hindu Population

Indians have migrated globally to almost every nook and corner of the world, or wait, that's what we think. Hinduism has approximately 1.2 billion followers worldwide which makes almost 15% of the world's population. After Islam and Christianity, Hinduism is the third largest religion in the world. But do you know there exists not 1 or 2 but 5 countries with no Indian or Hindu population. Let' find out which one are these:

 

Vatican City

Vatican City

Vatican City, is a landlocked sovereign state city-state. The spiritual centre is enclaved within Rome, the capital city of Italy and seat of the Catholic Church. It became independent from the Kingdom of Italy in 1929 with the Lateran Treaty. Although it witnesses many Indians as tourists but none of them resides there as citizens.

Tuvalu

Tuvalu

Tuvalu is a predominantly Christian nation, with a very small number of adherents to other religions, and no significant Hindu population. Tuvalu, in the South Pacific, is an independent island nation within the British Commonwealth. Its 9 islands comprise small, thinly populated atolls and reef islands with palm-fringed beaches and WWII sites. 

San Marino

San Marino

San Marino is a mountainous microstate surrounded by north-central Italy. Among the world’s oldest republics, it retains much of its historic architecture. The country is largely Christian, with a very small percentage of other religions. Most residents are Roman Catholic.  San Marino does not have an official state religion, according to Wikipedia. 

North Korea

North Korea

North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a country in East Asia. North Korea, like South Korea, claims to be the sole legitimate government of the entire peninsula and adjacent islands. While there's no available data on the precise number of Hindus in North Korea, it's understood that the Hindu population there is very small and primarily consists of Indian embassy staff and other Indians residing in the country. According to Britannica the North Korean population is almost entirely Korean, with a small Chinese minority.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a Balkan nation with diverse terrain encompassing Black Sea coastline, a mountainous interior and rivers, including the Danube. A cultural melting pot with Greek, Slavic, Ottoman, and Persian influences, it has a rich heritage of traditional dance, music, costumes, and crafts. While there isn't a significant or dominant Hindu population in Bulgaria, there is a small number of Hindus, primarily due to the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) movement. 

