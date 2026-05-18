Shortest war ever recorded in the human history? Lasted for 38 minutes; Was fought between British and a Sultan

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The Anglo-Zanzibar War, fought on August 27, 1896, was a brief military conflict between the British Empire and the East African island Sultanate of Zanzibar. After the death of the ruling sultan, Zanzibari Prince Khālid bin Barghash refused to recognise the British Empire’s preferred successor and instead seized the sultan’s palace. In response, British Royal Navy launched an attack on his position. The battel between Khālid's supporters and the British Royal Navy lasted no longer than 40 minutes, making it the shortest war in recorded history. After Khālid's defeat, the British-supported Ḥamud ibn Moḥammed was installed as sultan.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))