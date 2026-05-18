Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3048473https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/shortest-war-ever-recorded-in-the-human-history-lasted-for-38-minutes-was-fought-between-british-and-a-sultan-3048473
NewsPhotosShortest war ever recorded in the human history? Lasted for 38 minutes; Was fought between British and a Sultan
photoDetails

Shortest war ever recorded in the human history? Lasted for 38 minutes; Was fought between British and a Sultan

The Anglo-Zanzibar War, fought on August 27, 1896, was a brief military conflict between the British Empire and the East African island Sultanate of Zanzibar. After the death of the ruling sultan, Zanzibari Prince Khālid bin Barghash refused to recognise the British Empire’s preferred successor and instead seized the sultan’s palace. In response, British Royal Navy launched an attack on his position. The battel between Khālid's supporters and the British Royal Navy lasted no longer than 40 minutes, making it the shortest war in recorded history. After Khālid's defeat, the British-supported Ḥamud ibn Moḥammed was installed as sultan.

 

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik)) 

 

Updated:May 18, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Date and duration

1/7
Date and duration

The war occurred on August, 1986, starting around 9:02 AM and ending by 9:40 AM local time, taking approximately 38 minutes, though some sources note up to 45 minutes.

Follow Us

Why war happened

2/7
Why war happened

 The immediate cause of the war was the sudden death of pro-British Sultan Hamad bin Thuwaini on August 25, 1986. His cousin, Khalid bin Barghash, seized the throne against British wishes, violating an agreement requiring British approval for successors. 

The British authorities preferred Hamoud bin Mohammed, who was more favourable to British interests, as sultan.

Follow Us

Opposing forces

3/7
Opposing forces

British Royal Navy warships and marines versus Khalid’s palace defenders, including artillery and around 3,000 men. The British had overwhelming naval superiority. 

 

Follow Us

The battle

4/7
The battle

 British ultimatum expired at 9 AM; At 9:02 AM three cruisers opened fire, rapidly destroying the palace and sinking Khalid’s yacht. Most damage came from naval bombardment.

Follow Us

Casualties

5/7
Casualties

Roughly 500 Zanzibari soldiers and civilians killed or wounded; British losses were minimal, one sailor slightly injured. 

 

Follow Us

Outcome

6/7
Outcome

Decisive British victory. Khalid fled to the German consulate; a pro-British sultan was installed, reinforcing Zanzibar as a British protectorate.

Follow Us

Historical significance

7/7
Historical significance

Recognised by Guinness and historians as the shortest recorded war, it exemplifies rapid colonial enforcement and gunboat diplomacy in the late 19th century.

 

Follow Us
British warBritish warship
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
india's only drive-in beach
India's only drive-in beach, where you can legally drive directly into the Ocean
camera icon8
title
Nilgiri Mountain Railway
India’s slowest train: Travels at just 9 kilometres per hour, holds UNESCO status
camera icon6
title
mobility
Indian Railways Major Rule Update: 6 new passenger guidelines you must know to avoid hefty fines on train
camera icon7
title
Cannes 2026
Biggest controversies in Cannes Film Festival history: Fake pigeon stunt, baby ban, 1986 event cancellation &...; check all incidents
camera icon7
title
virat kohli half century
Top 7 players with most 50+ scores in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Rohit Sharma at 4th, AB de Villiers at...; check full list