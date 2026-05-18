Shortest war ever recorded in the human history? Lasted for 38 minutes; Was fought between British and a Sultan
The Anglo-Zanzibar War, fought on August 27, 1896, was a brief military conflict between the British Empire and the East African island Sultanate of Zanzibar. After the death of the ruling sultan, Zanzibari Prince Khālid bin Barghash refused to recognise the British Empire’s preferred successor and instead seized the sultan’s palace. In response, British Royal Navy launched an attack on his position. The battel between Khālid's supporters and the British Royal Navy lasted no longer than 40 minutes, making it the shortest war in recorded history. After Khālid's defeat, the British-supported Ḥamud ibn Moḥammed was installed as sultan.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))
Date and duration
The war occurred on August, 1986, starting around 9:02 AM and ending by 9:40 AM local time, taking approximately 38 minutes, though some sources note up to 45 minutes.
Why war happened
The immediate cause of the war was the sudden death of pro-British Sultan Hamad bin Thuwaini on August 25, 1986. His cousin, Khalid bin Barghash, seized the throne against British wishes, violating an agreement requiring British approval for successors.
The British authorities preferred Hamoud bin Mohammed, who was more favourable to British interests, as sultan.
Opposing forces
British Royal Navy warships and marines versus Khalid’s palace defenders, including artillery and around 3,000 men. The British had overwhelming naval superiority.
The battle
British ultimatum expired at 9 AM; At 9:02 AM three cruisers opened fire, rapidly destroying the palace and sinking Khalid’s yacht. Most damage came from naval bombardment.
Casualties
Roughly 500 Zanzibari soldiers and civilians killed or wounded; British losses were minimal, one sailor slightly injured.
Outcome
Decisive British victory. Khalid fled to the German consulate; a pro-British sultan was installed, reinforcing Zanzibar as a British protectorate.
Historical significance
Recognised by Guinness and historians as the shortest recorded war, it exemplifies rapid colonial enforcement and gunboat diplomacy in the late 19th century.
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